19:18 Laurel Park Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 5 - Allowance
  • 6f, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$22,050.002nd$7,000.003rd$3,501.004th$2,450.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:19:23:24
1
(1)
Mystic Times21
48-8OR: 92D
12/1
T: Jose CorralesJ: Victor Carrasco
2
(2)
Kneesinthebreeze22
48-8OR: 87D
8/1
T: William BourneJ: Forest Boyce
3
(3)
Three Phase76
48-11OR: 90D
7/2
T: Michael MooreJ: Trevor McCarthy
4
(4)
Mayhem Like Me28
48-8OR: 87
16/1
T: David WaltersJ: Jevian Toledo
5
(5)
You Can Never Tell77
58-8OR: 89D
20/1
T: Dorothy WortonJ: Kevin Gomez
6
(6)
Day The Music Died27
58-8OR: 92D
4/1
T: Jr Mario Serey,J: Yomar Ortiz
7
(7)
Brooks Robinson28
58-11OR: 105D
10/11
T: Hugh McMahonJ: Charlie Marquez (10)

Betting

Forecast

Brooks Robinson (10/11), Three Phase (7/2), Day The Music Died (4/1), Kneesinthebreeze (8/1), Mystic Times (12/1), Mayhem Like Me (16/1), You Can Never Tell (20/1)

