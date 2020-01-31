Meetings

18:22 Laurel Park Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Allowance
  • 6f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$22,050.002nd$7,000.003rd$3,501.004th$2,450.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:26:16
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Sarah's Treasure30
78-8OR: 87D
10/1
T: Robin GrahamJ: Katie Davis
2
(2)
Little Miss Raelyn30
48-8OR: 78D
11/2
T: Cathal LynchJ: Trevor McCarthy
3
(3)
Ellanation55
48-11OR: 92D
6/4
T: Miguel VeraJ: J Acosta
4
(4)
Bunting30
48-11OR: 89BFD
6/4
T: Rodney JenkinsJ: Victor Carrasco
5
(5)
One Two Three Go33
58-8OR: 91D
11/1
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Alberto Burgos (7)
6
(6)
Snippety14
68-8OR: 85D
16/1
T: Edwin MerrymanJ: Ricardo Chiappe

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Bunting (6/4), Ellanation (6/4), Little Miss Raelyn (11/2), Sarah's Treasure (10/1), One Two Three Go (11/1), Snippety (16/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
13/8
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
2/1
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
8/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
14/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
20/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 29m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex