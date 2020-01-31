Meetings
18:22 Laurel Park Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
78-8OR: 87D
10/1
2
(2)
48-8OR: 78D
11/2
3
(3)
48-11OR: 92D
6/4
4
(4)
Bunting30
48-11OR: 89BFD
6/4
5
(5)
58-8OR: 91D
11/1
6
(6)
Snippety14
68-8OR: 85D
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Bunting (6/4), Ellanation (6/4), Little Miss Raelyn (11/2), Sarah's Treasure (10/1), One Two Three Go (11/1), Snippety (16/1)
