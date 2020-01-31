Meetings

22:10 Gulfstream Fri 31 January 2020

  Race 10 - Maiden Claiming
  1m 110y, Firm
  11 Runners
  Winner$13,860.002nd$4,400.003rd$2,200.004th$1,540.00
  Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:18:14
1
(1)
Always Lucky26
48-10OR: 67
4/1
T: Emmet JolleyJ: Luca Panici
2
(2)
Wild About This11
58-10OR: 50
28/1
T: Jr Richard Ciardullo,J: Gaddiel Martinez (7)
3
(3)
Funny Feather42
58-11OR: 54
3/1
T: Angel RodriguezJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
4
(4)
Rooney15
48-11OR: 69
11/4
T: Keith ChudzikJ: Edgar Prado
5
(5)
Aurora Nation11
48-10OR: 49
66/1
T: Mohamed JehaludiJ: Fanny Olsson
6
(6)
Savvy Cairo85
48-11OR: 64BF
15/8
T: Linda RiceJ: Luis Saez
7
(7)
Yasnai's Law15
48-11OR:
66/1
T: Hector RodriguezJ: Dick Cardenas
8
(8)
Little Evy246
48-11OR: 58
20/1
T: William HickeyJ: Wesley Henry
9
(9)
Bailatino
48-11OR:
8/1
T: Kelly RubleyJ: Nik Juarez
10
(10)
Tapizar Girl42
48-11OR: 62
25/1
T: Jessica CampitelliJ: Rajiv Maragh
11
(11)
Just Maritza42
58-11OR: 41
66/1
T: Juan AriasJ: Jose Alvarez

Betting

Forecast

Savvy Cairo (15/8), Rooney (11/4), Funny Feather (3/1), Always Lucky (4/1), Bailatino (8/1), Little Evy (20/1), Tapizar Girl (25/1), Wild About This (28/1), Yasnai's Law (66/1), Aurora Nation (66/1), Just Maritza (66/1)

