Meetings
21:38 Gulfstream Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
Katieleigh300
48-9OR: 57
28/1
2
(2)
68-9OR: 95D
7/2
3
(3)
Cariba363
48-9OR: 87
18/1
4
(4)
48-9OR: 93D
15/8
5
(5)
Sanaable43
48-9OR: 96D
5/2
6
(6)
Angelia302
48-9OR: 90BF
3/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
R Prerogative (15/8), Sanaable (5/2), Angelia (3/1), Day By Day (7/2), Cariba (18/1), Katieleigh (28/1)
