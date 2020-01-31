Meetings

21:38 Gulfstream Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 9 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$32,130.002nd$10,200.003rd$5,101.004th$3,570.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Katieleigh300
48-9OR: 57
28/1
T: Katherine RitvoJ: Luis Saez
2
(2)
Day By Day42
68-9OR: 95D
7/2
T: Jorge DelgadoJ: Tyler Gaffalione
3
(3)
Cariba363
48-9OR: 87
18/1
T: Kiaran McLaughlinJ: Rajiv Maragh
4
(4)
R Prerogative48
48-9OR: 93D
15/8
T: Georgina BaxterJ: Emisael Jaramillo
5
(5)
Sanaable43
48-9OR: 96D
5/2
T: Kiaran McLaughlinJ: Joe Bravo
6
(6)
Angelia302
48-9OR: 90BF
3/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez

Betting

Forecast

R Prerogative (15/8), Sanaable (5/2), Angelia (3/1), Day By Day (7/2), Cariba (18/1), Katieleigh (28/1)

