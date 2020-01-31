Meetings

20:04 Gulfstream Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1m 110y, Firm
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$24,570.002nd$7,800.003rd$3,900.004th$2,730.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:11:16
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Lemon Drop Tini28
38-8OR: 83
11/8
T: Michael MakerJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
2
(2)
Omnia23
38-8OR: 80
10/3
T: Ian WilkesJ: J R Leparoux
3
(3)
Malibu Too77
38-8OR: 54
33/1
T: Thomas BushJ: Emisael Jaramillo
4
(4)
Lady Pandab133
38-8OR: 88
11/4
T: Lilli KurtineczJ: Tyler Gaffalione
5
(5)
R V Treasureb163
38-8OR: 79
11/1
T: Niall SavilleJ: Jose Ortiz
6
(6)
Silver Take Charge36
38-8OR: 75
9/1
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: Edgar Prado
8
(8)
So Dear51
38-8OR: 66
22/1
T: David FawkesJ: Luis Saez
9
(9)
Polished Copper133
38-8OR: 67
18/1
T: Stanley HoughJ: Joe Bravo
10
(10)
Miss Adventure30
38-8OR: 83
20/1
T: Mark CasseJ: Edgard Zayas

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Shining Colors27
38-8OR: 80
T: Rodolphe BrissetJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
11
(11)
Witch Hunter72
38-8OR: 67
T: S Joseph JrJ: Tyler Gaffalione

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Lemon Drop Tini (11/8), Lady Panda (11/4), Omnia (10/3), Witch Hunter (7/2), Shining Colors (6/1), Silver Take Charge (9/1), R V Treasure (11/1), Polished Copper (18/1), Miss Adventure (20/1), So Dear (22/1), Malibu Too (33/1)

