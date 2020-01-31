Meetings
20:04 Gulfstream Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 83
11/8
2
(2)
Omnia23
38-8OR: 80
10/3
3
(3)
38-8OR: 54
33/1
4
(4)
Lady Pandab133
38-8OR: 88
11/4
5
(5)
R V Treasureb163
38-8OR: 79
11/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 75
9/1
8
(8)
So Dear51
38-8OR: 66
22/1
9
(9)
38-8OR: 67
18/1
10
(10)
38-8OR: 83
20/1
Non-Runners
7
(7)
Shining Colors27
38-8OR: 80
T: Rodolphe BrissetJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
11
(11)
Witch Hunter72
38-8OR: 67
T: S Joseph JrJ: Tyler Gaffalione
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Lemon Drop Tini (11/8), Lady Panda (11/4), Omnia (10/3), Witch Hunter (7/2), Shining Colors (6/1), Silver Take Charge (9/1), R V Treasure (11/1), Polished Copper (18/1), Miss Adventure (20/1), So Dear (22/1), Malibu Too (33/1)
