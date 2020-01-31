Meetings

18:34 Gulfstream Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$13,860.002nd$4,400.003rd$2,200.004th$1,540.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Sky Run23
48-9OR: 72D
8/1
T: Ramon MinguetJ: Edgard Zayas
2
(2)
Chic And Sexy90
48-9OR: 65D
33/1
T: Diosdado IglesiasJ: Marcos Meneses
3
(3)
Stormy Boss21
48-9OR: 79BFD
5/2
T: Juan AvilaJ: Emisael Jaramillo
4
(4)
Blue Blue Ice21
58-9OR: 70D
11/2
T: Barry CroftJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
5
(5)
Miss Chloe G23
68-9OR: 72D
28/1
T: Rick CreelJ: Luis Quiroz
6
(6)
Blue Eyed Beth23
48-9OR: 85
4/1
T: III Joseph Catanese,J: Miguel Vasquez
7
(7)
Grey Manners175
58-9OR: 81
6/4
T: Efren LozaJ: Paco Lopez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Grey Manners (6/4), Stormy Boss (5/2), Blue Eyed Beth (4/1), Blue Blue Ice (11/2), Sky Run (8/1), Miss Chloe G (28/1), Chic And Sexy (33/1)

