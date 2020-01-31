Meetings

19:10 Greyville Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Hollywoodbets Bright Future Fm 76 Handicap (F & M)
  • 6f 211y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • WinnerR56,242.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR2,253.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:16:49
1
(1)
Sanskrift16
49-1OR:
2/1
T: Dennis BoschJ: Eric Saziso Ngwane
2
(2)
Readysetglo76
58-13OR: D
7/1
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: Denis Schwarz
3
(3)
Diamondsandpearls40
59-0OR: C
5/1
T: Shane HumbyJ: Donovan Dillon
4
(4)
Uptotrix30
49-0OR:
8/1
T: Louis GoosenJ: Jarred Lee Samuel
7
(7)
Eternal Words54
69-11OR: CD
9/1
T: Lowan DenysschenJ: Jason Gates (3)
8
(8)
Sheik's Stormb40
68-10OR: CD
4/1
T: Paul GadsbyJ: Warren Kennedy
9
(9)
Hurricane Silvab133
59-6OR: D
28/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: S Randolph
10
(10)
Duchess Laneb30
58-5OR:
16/1
T: Tony RivallandJ: Gabriel Pieterse (9)
11
(11)
More Than A Dime30
59-2OR:
6/1
T: Willem NelJ: K De Melo
12
(12)
Pink Cadillac142
68-10OR: C
28/1
T: Wendy WhiteheadJ: Serino Moodley

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Mocha Rose33
59-6OR: -
T: Duncan HowellsJ: A Mgudlwa
6
(6)
Someone Exciting33
69-4OR: -
T: Alyson WrightJ: Tristan Godden
13
La Bastide12
68-3OR: -
T: Lezeanne ForbesJ: Reserve 1
14
Popova40
58-3OR: -
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: Reserve 2
15
Enterthedebutante12
48-3OR: -
T: Michael MillerJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sanskrift (2/1), Sheik's Storm (4/1), Someone Exciting (4/1), Diamondsandpearls (5/1), More Than A Dime (6/1), Readysetglo (7/1), Uptotrix (8/1), Eternal Words (9/1), Duchess Lane (16/1), Hurricane Silva (28/1), Pink Cadillac (28/1), Mocha Rose (33/1), Popova (N/A), Enterthedebutante (N/A), La Bastide (N/A)

Rule 4

Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 15p in the pound

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

