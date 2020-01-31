Meetings
19:10 Greyville Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
49-1OR:
2/1
2
(2)
58-13OR: D
7/1
3
(3)
59-0OR: C
5/1
4
(4)
Uptotrix30
49-0OR:
8/1
7
(7)
69-11OR: CD
9/1
8
(8)
68-10OR: CD
4/1
9
(9)
Hurricane Silvab133
59-6OR: D
28/1
10
(10)
Duchess Laneb30
58-5OR:
16/1
11
(11)
59-2OR:
6/1
12
(12)
68-10OR: C
28/1
Non-Runners
5
(5)
Mocha Rose33
59-6OR: -
T: Duncan HowellsJ: A Mgudlwa
6
(6)
Someone Exciting33
69-4OR: -
T: Alyson WrightJ: Tristan Godden
13
La Bastide12
68-3OR: -
T: Lezeanne ForbesJ: Reserve 1
14
Popova40
58-3OR: -
T: Dean KannemeyerJ: Reserve 2
15
Enterthedebutante12
48-3OR: -
T: Michael MillerJ: Reserve 3
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sanskrift (2/1), Sheik's Storm (4/1), Someone Exciting (4/1), Diamondsandpearls (5/1), More Than A Dime (6/1), Readysetglo (7/1), Uptotrix (8/1), Eternal Words (9/1), Duchess Lane (16/1), Hurricane Silva (28/1), Pink Cadillac (28/1), Mocha Rose (33/1), Popova (N/A), Enterthedebutante (N/A), La Bastide (N/A)
Rule 4
Rule 4 applies to board prices only - deduction 15p in the pound
