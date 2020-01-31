Meetings
18:00 Greyville Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
Wave16
49-10OR: BF
7/2
2
(2)
Tarsus26
58-7OR: D
6/1
3
(3)
Mutawaaryb23
68-3OR: CD
17/2
4
(4)
So Var12
69-6OR: D
4/1
5
(5)
79-3OR: CD
13/2
6
(6)
58-11OR: CD
11/2
7
(7)
Euphoricb61
59-7OR: CD
12/1
8
(8)
68-3OR: CD
16/1
9
(9)
710-0OR: D
20/1
10
(10)
69-4OR:
40/1
11
(11)
Ad Altisima119
48-9OR: CD
6/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Wave (7/2), So Var (4/1), Coldhardcash (11/2), Ad Altisima (6/1), Tarsus (6/1), Di Mazzio (13/2), Mutawaary (17/2), Euphoric (12/1), Captain Cobalt (16/1), Red Chesnut Road (20/1), Great Shaka (40/1)
