Meetings

18:00 Greyville Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Jimmy Anderson Memorial Mr 96 Handicap
  • 5f 212y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • WinnerR68,755.002ndR22,002.003rdR10,992.004thR5,496.005thR2,748.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:18:01:23
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Wave16
49-10OR: BF
7/2
T: Gavin Van ZylJ: Denis Schwarz
2
(2)
Tarsus26
58-7OR: D
6/1
T: Duncan HowellsJ: Thabiso Gumede (9)
3
(3)
Mutawaaryb23
68-3OR: CD
17/2
T: Dennis BoschJ: A Mgudlwa
4
(4)
So Var12
69-6OR: D
4/1
T: Gavin Van ZylJ: Warren Kennedy
5
(5)
Di Mazzio12
79-3OR: CD
13/2
T: Louis GoosenJ: B Jacobson
6
(6)
Coldhardcash26
58-11OR: CD
11/2
T: Duncan HowellsJ: Jason Gates (3)
7
(7)
Euphoricb61
59-7OR: CD
12/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: K De Melo
8
(8)
Captain Cobaltb23
68-3OR: CD
16/1
T: Lowan DenysschenJ: Yuzae Ramzan (9)
9
(9)
Red Chesnut Roadb26
710-0OR: D
20/1
T: Robbie/sha HillJ: Donovan Dillon
10
(10)
Great Shaka26
69-4OR:
40/1
T: Michael MillerJ: Eric Saziso Ngwane
11
(11)
Ad Altisima119
48-9OR: CD
6/1
T: Michael RobertsJ: Serino Moodley

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Wave (7/2), So Var (4/1), Coldhardcash (11/2), Ad Altisima (6/1), Tarsus (6/1), Di Mazzio (13/2), Mutawaary (17/2), Euphoric (12/1), Captain Cobalt (16/1), Red Chesnut Road (20/1), Great Shaka (40/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
6/4
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
9/4
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
7/1
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
8/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
14/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 28m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex