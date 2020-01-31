Meetings

17:25 Greyville Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Garden Grove Retirement Complex Mr 91 Handicap
  • 1m 1f 98y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • WinnerR68,755.002ndR22,002.003rdR10,992.004thR5,496.005thR2,748.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:25:34
1
(1)
Techno Captainb33
78-3OR: D
12/1
T: Paul GadsbyJ: Serino Moodley
3
(3)
Land Of Mysteryb56
58-7OR: C
4/1
T: Dennis DrierJ: K De Melo
4
(4)
Railtripb26
59-4OR:
18/1
T: Gavin Van ZylJ: Denis Schwarz
5
(5)
Gentleman's Wagerb19
68-3OR: CD
5/6
T: Johan J VuurenJ: Ashton Arries
6
(6)
Just Cruised Inv42
79-7OR: CD
11/2
T: Gavin Van ZylJ: Warren Kennedy
7
(7)
High Greenb56
68-3OR: CD
6/1
T: Lowan DenysschenJ: Jason Gates (3)
8
(8)
Sunny Bill Du-toy30
69-3OR: CD
25/1
T: Alyson WrightJ: Tristan Godden

Non-Runners

2
(2)
White Cedar5
58-3OR: -
T: Alyson WrightJ: Thabiso Gumede

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gentleman's Wager (5/6), Land Of Mystery (4/1), Just Cruised In (11/2), High Green (6/1), Techno Captain (12/1), Railtrip (18/1), Sunny Bill Du-toy (25/1), White Cedar (25/1)

