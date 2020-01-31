Meetings

20:30 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020

  • Party Nights At Dundalk Stadium Handicap (45-65) (Div 2)
  • 6f, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 13.54sOff time:20:31:31
1
(1)
Lily's Princep21
109-13OR: 64CD
8/1
T: G DonnellyJ: D W O'Connor (3)

Experienced winner of five of his 45 starts at this venue including a couple of wins over C&D from 16 runs over the combination. Entitled to be in the firing line with a number of conditions in his favour.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Lightning Charliee/s143
89-12OR: 63D
7/2
T: John FeaneJ: R C Colgan

Fair handicapper in his time winning six races for Amanda Perrett before running three times without success on three starts for trainer Iain Jardine. More likely than some to run his race on stable debut in first time eye-shield.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(3)
Pillar44
79-11OR: 62CD
7/1
T: A McGuinnessJ: C P Hoban

Off the mark over 5f in November off a 5lb lower mark and held his form well over the trip last month. Has hit the frame on four of his six starts over C&D and could well still have more to give.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(14)
Tyrconnellp21
69-11OR: 62BFCD
5/1
T: S LynamJ: D E Sheehy (5)

C&D winner recently seen running with plenty of credit over 7f at this track since November. Could well get back on track running once again over this trip.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(11)
Caesar's Comet105
69-9OR: 60D
10/1
T: Denis HoganJ: James J Doyle

Was running with plenty of dash ion a number of starts between April and October last season. Yet to hit the frame on seven starts round here and possibly best watched unless market vibes suggest otherwise.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Comhghairdeasp21
69-8OR: 59CD
10/1
T: A SlatteryJ: P A Harnett (7)

Backed as if defeat was out of the question last month over 7f. Beaten off his revised mark on a couple of occasions since with the handicapper looking to have control at the moment.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(5)
Feather Step109
49-5OR: 56
7/1
T: Mrs D FosterJ: M A Enright

Never a factor in five wretched career starts last term for trainer Dermot Weld. No realistic chance on stable debut based on what the daughter of Tamayuz has shown so far.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(9)
My Good Brother21
119-4OR: 55CD
25/1
T: T G McCourtJ: C D Maxwell (3)

Veteran who is a six-time winner at the track including a couple of victories over C&D from 19 starts over the combination. Now races 11lb lower than last winning mark which comes as a concern.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(12)
Dance Alonep59
79-1OR: 52BFCD
14/1
T: D EnglishJ: T P Madden

Not disgraced in four starts here since returning to this track in September. Last seen in December and may need others to under perform if he is to take this.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(15)
De Main Lady222
59-1OR: 52
33/1
T: K F O'DonnellJ: N G McCullagh

Four-race maiden for trainer Andrew Slattery last year between April and June. Not in the form required to play a part on stable and polytrack debut.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(8)
Pleasant Gesture21
48-13OR: 50
66/1
T: J J LambeJ: N M Crosse (5)

Posted a best effort for some time when finishing 4¼L adrift of Lapilli over 5f at this track earlier this month. 16-race maiden still looking no nearer to breakthrough success.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(10)
Associate Rockh156
48-12OR: 49
20/1
T: T ClearyJ: R P Cleary

Mid-season improvement and promise appeared to level out in a Bellewstown 5f handicap on good ground when last seen in August. Faces a tough task in this company.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(7)
La Noviab21
58-8OR: 45C
18/1
T: Leanne BreenJ: A C Persse (7)

Winner of three of her 23 career starts including a couple of victories on this surface. Has hit the frame on a couple of occasions over C&D but recent form leaves the daughter of Casamento hard to fancy in this event.

Last RunWatch last race
14
(2)
Red All Starb,t21
108-8OR: 45CD
8/1
T: G KeaneJ: K J Leonard

One from 19 appearances over C&D but the Haatef gelding has proceeded to hit the frame on a further seven occasions. Beaten 1½L on latest start earlier this month and looks likely to be playing a leading role once more.

Last RunWatch last race

15
(13)
Wisaka7
49-7OR: 58
T: A MurrayJ: Reserve 1

Lightning Charlie (7/2), Tyrconnell (5/1), Pillar (7/1), Feather Step (7/1), Lily's Prince (8/1), Red All Star (8/1), Comhghairdeas (10/1), Caesar's Comet (10/1), Wisaka (10/1), Dance Alone (14/1), La Novia (18/1), Associate Rock (20/1), My Good Brother (25/1), De Main Lady (33/1), Pleasant Gesture (66/1)

Verdict

The Adrian McGuinness-trained PILLAR can add to his one course win here and get off the mark over C&D following a number of bold bids over the combination. C&D winner Tyrconnell has been holding his form well around the turn of the year and can compete for remaining prize money with the likes of Comhghairdeas, winner here last month, C&D winner Red All Star from favourable draw and Lightning Charlie on debut for trainer John James Feane.
  1. Pillar
  2. Tyrconnell
  3. Red All Star

