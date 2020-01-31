20:00 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020
Seven-race maiden not disgraced over C&D in October but has shown little sign of any ability in a couple of starts here since November. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of improvement needed to play a role here.
Beat Pillar a head in November off a 6lb lower mark over C&D. Beaten since but appears to be holding his form well so anther bold effort not out of the question.
Seven-race maiden has hit the frame on both starts over C&D in October/November last year. Well held over further since but a return to this trip may spark a more enthusiastic effort.
Yet to hit the frame at this venue in eight starts here. Not far adrift of Lapilli over 5f earlier this month and could be worth noting in the market on first appearance over C&D, in first-time visor.
Ran well in defeat on her first start over C&D in November but has disappointed with a couple of below-par efforts over the combination since. Long losing run looks set to continue.
Gallant sort appeared to be struggling a little round here since November before producing her best effort for some time when finishing fifth of 14 beaten 1¾L over 7f earlier this month. One to note in this contest.
AW specialist who won twice at Southwell last year when in the care of trainer Brian Ellison. Has hit the frame when running well in defeat on both his starts over C&D previously. Not to be taken lightly.
Continues to run well in defeat around the bends here in a number of starts over the course of a busy winter at this venue. Could turn out to be a major player now 6lb lower than last winning mark.
11-race maiden. Finding the company too hot in a number of starts for the daughter of Bungle Inthejungle since August. Hard to make a case for.
Winner of four of his 29 starts at this venue. Winner over C&D last month off a 3lb lower mark. No surprise to see a big run once again.
Winner of two of her 19 career starts with the daughter of Lord Shanakil successful in two of her six starts at this venue. Nearer last than first on only appearance over C&D in November and hard to fancy despite first-time cheekpieces.
Not getting the rub of the green in a couple of recent starts at the track including over C&D last month finishing second of 14 runners beaten ¾L. A must for any shortlist.
Eight-race maiden well held in a couple of recent starts at this track in the last month. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of progression needed to land a blow here.
Baltic King gelding out of a Bold Fact mare. Dam unraced. Well held and no impression on leaders in three starts to date. Others make more appeal.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|6
|Lapilli
|6
|9-2
|10/1
|Full Result
|T: Denis HoganJ: R Coakley
Betting
Forecast
Tribal Path (7/2), Tynamite (4/1), Ken's Sam's (13/2), Wherewithal (13/2), Bellick (7/1), Eleuthera (10/1), Ticks The Boxes (10/1), Paved Paradise (10/1), Eastern Star (12/1), Midnitemudcrabs (16/1), Zathura (20/1), French (22/1), Ossco (25/1), Slainte (33/1), No Nay Yellow (40/1), Buachaill Or (66/1)
Verdict
- Tynamite
- Tribal Path
- Ken's Sam's
