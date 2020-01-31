Meetings

19:00 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020

  • Valentine's Weekend Special At Dundalk Stadium Maiden (Plus 10)
  • 1m, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€7,200.002nd€2,400.003rd€1,200.004th€599.005th€360.006th€240.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 41.32sOff time:19:00:14
1
(17)
Harbanakert142
39-5OR:
18/1
T: G P CromwellJ: G F Carroll

Camacho colt out of a Barathea mare. Half-brother to Crazy Stupid Love, winner at up to 1m1f/1m2f. Not disgraced on debut finishing eighth of 14 over 7f last month.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(2)
Hisnameis Mrdevitt
39-5OR:
33/1
T: John FeaneJ: B M Coen (3)

Colt by Epaulette of a Diesis mare. Closely related to three-time winner Expense Claim victorious between 1m2f and 1m3f, second in a Listed contest over 1m3f. Market likely to reveal expectations on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(10)
Just Let Go
39-5OR:
25/1
T: A OliverJ: W M Lordan

Kingston Hill colt out of a Verglas mare. Closely related to Master Archer, two-time winner over 2m. Market likely to be the best guide on debut.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(11)
Kokura161
39-5OR:
7/2
T: J P MurtaghJ: S B Kelly (3)

By Fountain Of Youth out of a Dr Fong mare. Closely related to winners on the Flat including Spin Cast and Black Truffle, nine-time winner on the AW. Plenty to prove on a couple of disappointing efforts at the Curragh when last seen in August.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Mr Mooj21
39-5OR:
8/11
T: J P O'BrienJ: D P McDonogh

Camelot gelding out of a Sri Pekan mare. Creditable debut to finish fifth of 14 beaten 5L over C&D running short of room in the closing stages. Plenty more to come.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Wonder Elzaam28
39-5OR:
20/1
T: Niall EganJ: N G McCullagh

Colt by Elzaam out of an Excellent Art mare. Dam unraced half-sister to 5f/1m winner Fasuba. Slowly away always in rear on debut run over 6f here earlier this month. Remains easy to oppose.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(9)
Yulong Transcend28
39-5OR:
12/1
T: Mrs J HarringtonJ: T P Madden

Exceed And Excel colt out of a Giant's Causeway mare. Half-brother to several winners. Improved from first start to second finishing 3½L behind the winner Micklenburg at this venue over 6f earlier this month. More progress expected.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(16)
Abby's Magict14
39-0OR:
100/1
T: Mrs P DobbsJ: James J Doyle

Daughter of Zebedee out of a Dubawi mare. Disappointed on debut over 6f at this track before a never nearer ninth of 13 over 7f here earlier this month. Probably best watched on this occasion.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(14)
Baby Bear14
39-0OR:
100/1
T: A SlatteryJ: P A Harnett (7)

Filly by Power out of a Choisir mare. Dam well beaten in three career starts between 1m and 1m4f. Last of 11 and last of 13 on first couple of career starts so far.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(3)
Maziyda
39-0OR:
7/1
T: M HalfordJ: R P Whelan

Daughter of Sepoy out of a Dalakhani mare. Closely related to 'black type' sorts Massinga, winner of a Listed contest over 1m4f and Masaff, second of eight in a Group 3 contest at Leopardstown. Interesting newcomer worth a check in the market.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(8)
Philly's Hope14
39-0OR:
100/1
T: A McGuinnessJ: S M Mooney (7)

Daughter of Camacho out of a Acclamation mare. Half-sister to Rustikal winner over 1m1f. Well beaten and no impression on disappointing debut at this track over 7f earlier this month. Likely to struggle again.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(4)
Rudrama Devi28
39-0OR:
28/1
T: Kevin ColemanJ: K J Leonard

Daughter of Tagula out of a Gone West mare. Closely related to winner on the Flat Izvestia and Tagur. Outran her odds of 66/1 to finish with 2½L of the winner Mecklenburg at this venue earlier this month over 6f. Takes a big step up in trip here.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(13)
Signs Of Thunderp1
39-0OR:
66/1
T: P MartinJ: C D Maxwell (3)

Daughter of Night Of Thunder out of a Cape Cross mare. Best watched in first-time cheekpieces on debut for Co Meath yard having a quiet time of it of late.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
14
(7)
Ubume
39-0OR:
20/1
T: J P O'BrienJ: T E Whelan

Daughter of Ruler Of The World out of a Danehill mare. Closely related to two-time winner Dream Island and Midnight Flower who boasts three victories over 6f. Worth a check in the market.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

15
(12)
Pepper Sprout218
39-0OR: -
T: J P O'BrienJ: Reserve 1
16
(15)
Plugged In42
39-5OR: -
T: J T GormanJ: Reserve 2
17
(5)
Ranger Bob42
39-5OR: -
T: G KeaneJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
5Isosceles39-59/1Full Result
T: M HalfordJ: R Coakley

Betting

Forecast

Mr Mooj (8/11), Kokura (7/2), Maziyda (7/1), Yulong Transcend (12/1), Harbanaker (18/1), Wonder Elzaam (20/1), Ubume (20/1), Pepper Sprout (20/1), Ranger Bob (20/1), Just Let Go (25/1), Plugged In (25/1), Rudrama Devi (28/1), Hisnameis Mrdevitt (33/1), Signs Of Thunder (66/1), Abby's Magic (100/1), Philly's Hope (100/1), Baby Bear (100/1)

Verdict

The Joseph O'Brien-trained MR MOOJ can build on a decent debut effort over C&D earlier this month. The son of Camelot ran a creditable fifth of 14 beaten 5L running short of room in the closing stages and can get off the mark on his second start at the expense of Yulong Transcend who is likely to improve on his polytrack debut here earlier this month over 6f, as he steps up in trip. The Mick Halford-trained, Aga Khan-owned Maziyda and Ubume for Joseph O'Brien appear to be the most attractive newcomers and should not be underestimated.
  1. Mr Mooj
  2. Yulong Transcend
  3. Maziyda

Video Replay

