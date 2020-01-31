16:00 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020
Generally an unreliable sort although his quirks haven't surfaced so far this season making the most of his good record fresh to win at Uttoxeter in November; some fair recent efforts since give hi a reasonable chance of success.
First-time cheekpieces and a drop in the handicap saw him run well last time at Wincanton; generally a reliable sort who acts on any surface and almost guaranteed to jump round safely.
Lost his way since winning at Bangor last January which was his maiden chase success. Unplaced in four subsequent starts culminating in a pulled-up at Exeter latest when upped to 3m6f. Trip today more suitable but risky at present.
Handed 15lb weight hike following back-to-back wins at Ffos Las and Hereford last winter over 3m-3m1f. Not disgraced on first start back when fourth at Hereford and filled same position last time at Taunton; chance if running up to her best.
Shrugged off the twin impediment of seasonal and chase debut to score well at Uttoxeter last time out; notably consistent and may be able to handle the recent rise in the handicap given her liking for testing conditions.
Third here (2m7f; soft) on chase debut before meeting trouble in running last time at Taunton; relatively lightly raced and there could be plenty more to come especially if he handles the testing conditions.
Has been in much better form of late after a long spell in the doldrums; best recent effort came at Warwick on his penultimate and should go well given his liking for heavy ground.
0-6over fences but did produce a much-improved effort on penultimate start when second here (2m7f; heavy); needs to bounce back from recent fall at Plumpton but looks reasonably handicapped at present.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Shaughnessy (7/2), Cavok (9/2), Bill And Barn (5/1), Top And Drop (6/1), Western Climate (6/1), Air Navigator (6/1), Bob Ford (10/1), Holdbacktheriver (12/1)
Verdict
- Shaughnessy
- Air Navigator
- Western Climate
