16:00 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020

  • Morecom Electrical Services Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 3m 2f 54y, Heavy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:7m 48.9sOff time:16:00:30
1
Bob Ford31
1312-3OR: 122C
10/1
T: A RalphJ: Harry Teal (5)

Generally an unreliable sort although his quirks haven't surfaced so far this season making the most of his good record fresh to win at Uttoxeter in November; some fair recent efforts since give hi a reasonable chance of success.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Air Navigatorp,t36
912-2OR: 121
6/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

First-time cheekpieces and a drop in the handicap saw him run well last time at Wincanton; generally a reliable sort who acts on any surface and almost guaranteed to jump round safely.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Holdbacktheriverp156
811-12OR: 117
12/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Lost his way since winning at Bangor last January which was his maiden chase success. Unplaced in four subsequent starts culminating in a pulled-up at Exeter latest when upped to 3m6f. Trip today more suitable but risky at present.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Top And Drop13
911-12OR: 117C
6/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch

Handed 15lb weight hike following back-to-back wins at Ffos Las and Hereford last winter over 3m-3m1f. Not disgraced on first start back when fourth at Hereford and filled same position last time at Taunton; chance if running up to her best.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Cavok42
811-8OR: 113
9/2
T: B PaulingJ: Luca Morgan (7)

Shrugged off the twin impediment of seasonal and chase debut to score well at Uttoxeter last time out; notably consistent and may be able to handle the recent rise in the handicap given her liking for testing conditions.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Shaughnessyp32
711-5OR: 110
7/2
T: O SherwoodJ: L P Aspell

Third here (2m7f; soft) on chase debut before meeting trouble in running last time at Taunton; relatively lightly raced and there could be plenty more to come especially if he handles the testing conditions.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Western Climate30
1111-4OR: 109
6/1
T: Henry OliverJ: J M Davies

Has been in much better form of late after a long spell in the doldrums; best recent effort came at Warwick on his penultimate and should go well given his liking for heavy ground.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Bill And Barn4
910-13OR: 104C
5/1
T: J W MullinsJ: Nick Scholfield

0-6over fences but did produce a much-improved effort on penultimate start when second here (2m7f; heavy); needs to bounce back from recent fall at Plumpton but looks reasonably handicapped at present.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Shaughnessy (7/2), Cavok (9/2), Bill And Barn (5/1), Top And Drop (6/1), Western Climate (6/1), Air Navigator (6/1), Bob Ford (10/1), Holdbacktheriver (12/1)

Verdict

SHAUGHNESSY has shown enough in his two chase start to date to suggest a victory is just around the corner and while he is up against some experienced chasers here, he has more scope for improvement than most of his rivals and can go close as long as he handles the expected heavy underfoot conditions. Air Navigator is a reliable chaser who has the ability to turn in above average performances and starting to look well handicapped on past achievements. Western Climate has been showing much improved form of late and should be in the firing line if carrying on at that level.
  1. Shaughnessy
  2. Air Navigator
  3. Western Climate

Video Replay

