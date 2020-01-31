14:20 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020
Showed plenty of guts and determination to get the better of an old rival at Doncaster over an extended three miles in December; giving weight away all round and this drop in trip are two negatives but can go well.
Came good at the second attempt in Irish points, and the cost £34,000 at Doncaster last August. Dam unraced sister to multiple-placed maiden High Cotton (2m4f-3m hurdles/chases). In good hands, but this looks a fairly tough rules debut.
Point-to-point winner on heavy ground in November 2017. Lightly-raced since but has placed on his last four starts over hurdles; obviously suited by forecast conditions and could be ready to break his maiden tag.
Pulled up on his hurdles debut here in December and let down by some ponderous hurdling recently at Fakenham; needs to show more before being considered a betting proposition.
Recent Becher Chase winner and Grand National hopeful; will certainly enjoy the likely testing conditions and has run fair races over hurdles in the recent past; should run well but likely find a couple to quick for him.
Has been placed recently in two point-to-point contests and comes into this race fit; hard to assess whether she will be capable of landing this in first-time headgear.
Well held in two starts over hurdles at Exeter so far, initially 2m2½f (heavy) and then last time when stepped up to 2m7f. Much more needed.
Betting
Forecast
Blackjack Kentucky (10/11), Walk In The Mill (13/8), Mercian Knight (8/1), Ask Me Early (11/1), Orsino (66/1), Janeslittlevoice (100/1), Memphis Bell (100/1)
Verdict
- Blackjack Kentucky
- Mercian Knight
- Walk In The Mill
