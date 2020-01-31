Meetings

14:20 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Chepstow Trade Centre Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 7f 131y, Heavy
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 35.2sOff time:14:20:53
1
Mercian Knight49
611-5OR: 120D
8/1
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Jack Quinlan

Showed plenty of guts and determination to get the better of an old rival at Doncaster over an extended three miles in December; giving weight away all round and this drop in trip are two negatives but can go well.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Ask Me Early244
610-12OR: D
11/1
T: H FryJ: S Bowen

Came good at the second attempt in Irish points, and the cost £34,000 at Doncaster last August. Dam unraced sister to multiple-placed maiden High Cotton (2m4f-3m hurdles/chases). In good hands, but this looks a fairly tough rules debut.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Blackjack Kentucky55
710-12OR: 127BFD
10/11
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Point-to-point winner on heavy ground in November 2017. Lightly-raced since but has placed on his last four starts over hurdles; obviously suited by forecast conditions and could be ready to break his maiden tag.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Orsino8
610-12OR:
66/1
T: P BowenJ: J E Moore

Pulled up on his hurdles debut here in December and let down by some ponderous hurdling recently at Fakenham; needs to show more before being considered a betting proposition.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Walk In The Mill55
1010-12OR: 140D
13/8
T: R WalfordJ: James Bowen

Recent Becher Chase winner and Grand National hopeful; will certainly enjoy the likely testing conditions and has run fair races over hurdles in the recent past; should run well but likely find a couple to quick for him.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Janeslittlevoiceh147
610-5OR:
100/1
T: R G HawkerJ: R T Dunne

Has been placed recently in two point-to-point contests and comes into this race fit; hard to assess whether she will be capable of landing this in first-time headgear.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Memphis Bell10
610-5OR:
100/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Conor Ring (3)

Well held in two starts over hurdles at Exeter so far, initially 2m2½f (heavy) and then last time when stepped up to 2m7f. Much more needed.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Blackjack Kentucky (10/11), Walk In The Mill (13/8), Mercian Knight (8/1), Ask Me Early (11/1), Orsino (66/1), Janeslittlevoice (100/1), Memphis Bell (100/1)

Verdict

BLACKJACK KENTUCKY is the clear form pick based on his latest four efforts including over course and distance. It is slightly worrying he has not been able to go on to win any of those contests but it is too early in his career to suggest he is not the type who wants to win. Mercian Knight showed plenty of courage last time out at Doncaster and while he should give a good account of himself, he may find it hard to give weight away in the predicted conditions. Walk In The Mill has given a good account of himself on his last two hurdles appearances and can not be easily discounted especially if conditions become really testing.
  1. Blackjack Kentucky
  2. Mercian Knight
  3. Walk In The Mill

Video Replay

