Verdict

Blackjack Kentucky Mercian Knight Walk In The Mill

is the clear form pick based on his latest four efforts including over course and distance. It is slightly worrying he has not been able to go on to win any of those contests but it is too early in his career to suggest he is not the type who wants to win.showed plenty of courage last time out at Doncaster and while he should give a good account of himself, he may find it hard to give weight away in the predicted conditions.has given a good account of himself on his last two hurdles appearances and can not be easily discounted especially if conditions become really testing.