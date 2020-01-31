Meetings

13:50 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Crownhill Top Soil/EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 11y, Heavy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 21.9sOff time:13:50:26
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Mario De Pail33
511-10OR: D
6/4
T: Sam ThomasJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Brought along steadily in bumpers winning a Ffos Last on penultimate start under a good claimer in testing conditions; continued his progression when winning at Kelso in December; more needed under penalty but going the right way.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Shantou Vow48
511-10OR: BFD
10/1
T: H WhittingtonJ: Adrian Heskin

Built on a couple of promising bumper efforts when winning by 6L in a maiden hurdle over an extended 1m7f at Southwell (heavy) in November; ran no sort of race next time at Hereford and needs to bounce back here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Cardiff Bay55
511-4OR:
66/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Well beaten in a bumper and a novice hurdle to date; obviously open to improvement but needs to show a bit more sparkle to be considered betting material.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Eden Du Houxt75
611-4OR: 126DWS
6/5
T: D PipeJ: T Scudamore

Useful bumper horse, having won two of them on soft (including Listed). Has improved on both hurdles starts, although perhaps not as much as might have been anticipated. Had wind surgery since his last run, which could see him kick on again.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Fidelio Vallis105
511-4OR: BF
4/1
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Related to a couple of winners, showed plenty of ability on only start at Auteuil in April but disappointed on GB debut at Uttoxeter in October; hard to totally write off and market may give clues to stable confidence.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
I Am Plasteredt25
511-4OR:
66/1
T: J L FlintJ: R T Dunne

Two fair bumper efforts were followed by a lacklustre hurdles debut here over slightly further; testing ground will suit but needs to improve to play a leading role.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Jobesgreen Lad25
511-4OR:
80/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Passing Glance gelding whose dam was a winner between 2m2f and 3m; ran green on debut finishing last of nine here over two miles; will be better for that experience but more needed.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Riggs15
511-4OR:
25/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

By Mahler. Sales price rose from €12,500 as a foal to €20,000 as a three-year-old; no real show on bumper debut at Ludlow two weeks ago; may do better over hurdles but hard to recommend at present.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Eden Du Houx (6/5), Mario De Pail (6/4), Fidelio Vallis (4/1), Shantou Vow (10/1), Riggs (25/1), I Am Plastered (66/1), Cardiff Bay (66/1), Jobesgreen Lad (80/1)

Verdict

EDEN DU HOUX has not progressed as much as expected but may still have too much for his rivals returning from a short break. Although beaten nearly 20 lengths last time out, that was in a Grade 2 event and this is a much easier opportunity. His main rival looks to be Mario De Pail who has progressed through bumpers onto hurdles quite seamlessly. His penalty for winning his last race looks the biggest impediment to him following up though he should run his race. Fidelio Vallis is a slightly unknown quantity but is well regarded and attention should be paid if there is significant market support.
  1. Eden Du Houx
  2. Mario De Pail
  3. Fidelio Vallis

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:30 Charles Town
1
(1)
Joopster
J: Luis Batista
8/13
5
(5)
Little Plumber
J: Antonio Lopez
3/1
2
(2)
Malibu Sunset
J: Fredy Peltroche
7/2
4
(4)
Walk To Freedom
J: Sunday Jr Diaz
16/1
6
(6)
He's Special
J: Jason Simpson
50/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby