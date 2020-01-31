13:50 Chepstow Fri 31 January 2020
Brought along steadily in bumpers winning a Ffos Last on penultimate start under a good claimer in testing conditions; continued his progression when winning at Kelso in December; more needed under penalty but going the right way.
Built on a couple of promising bumper efforts when winning by 6L in a maiden hurdle over an extended 1m7f at Southwell (heavy) in November; ran no sort of race next time at Hereford and needs to bounce back here.
Well beaten in a bumper and a novice hurdle to date; obviously open to improvement but needs to show a bit more sparkle to be considered betting material.
Useful bumper horse, having won two of them on soft (including Listed). Has improved on both hurdles starts, although perhaps not as much as might have been anticipated. Had wind surgery since his last run, which could see him kick on again.
Related to a couple of winners, showed plenty of ability on only start at Auteuil in April but disappointed on GB debut at Uttoxeter in October; hard to totally write off and market may give clues to stable confidence.
Two fair bumper efforts were followed by a lacklustre hurdles debut here over slightly further; testing ground will suit but needs to improve to play a leading role.
Passing Glance gelding whose dam was a winner between 2m2f and 3m; ran green on debut finishing last of nine here over two miles; will be better for that experience but more needed.
By Mahler. Sales price rose from €12,500 as a foal to €20,000 as a three-year-old; no real show on bumper debut at Ludlow two weeks ago; may do better over hurdles but hard to recommend at present.
Betting
Forecast
Eden Du Houx (6/5), Mario De Pail (6/4), Fidelio Vallis (4/1), Shantou Vow (10/1), Riggs (25/1), I Am Plastered (66/1), Cardiff Bay (66/1), Jobesgreen Lad (80/1)
Verdict
- Eden Du Houx
- Mario De Pail
- Fidelio Vallis
