Meetings

16:10 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020

  • Racing Again 10th February Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 3f 66y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£3,509.002nd£1,030.003rd£515.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 55.2sOff time:16:11:10
1
Haasab28
712-3OR: 101D
8/1
T: Laura MorganJ: C Brace

Only win in 18 attempts came at Market Rasen last season off 1lb lower. Creditable second over C&D penultimate start and may have found minimum trip on sharp side last time. Has claims despite shouldering plenty of weight.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Petitioner91
611-12OR: 96
16/1
T: J J DaviesJ: Danny McMenamin

1m4f Kempton maiden winner for Roger Charlton back in 2017 but nothing since. Three starts in novice hurdles for current handler and hasn't shown too much, including on handicap bow at Wetherby last time off 3lb higher mark.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Lastofthecosmics14
511-8OR: 92
11/1
T: I JardineJ: Bruce Lynn (6)

One place from 11 attempts came at Musselburgh in November and ran well there again when fourth on New Year's Day. Not so hot there latest and has a bit to find.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Gabriel Oakt30
411-6OR: 102
33/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)

Yard won this in 2016. Hinted at a little ability in two starts on Flat, and similar story in four outings to date over timber. Steps up in trip on handicap bow and is of some interest, especially if the market speaks in his favour.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Gris De Pronp135
711-6OR: 90
33/1
T: H HogarthJ: Billy Garritty

Stayed on well to score at Sedgefield in August then burst blood vessel when well beaten at Kelso following month. Rested since and returns following break off feasible mark if fit and well so bold show not ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Cheers Jd25
811-3OR: 87
18/1
T: Justin LandyJ: Joe Williamson (5)

Yard doing well with limited resources. Fair third in handicap hurdle at Sedgefield on Boxing Day then seemed to struggle in heavy ground at Ayr last time. Better surface a positive so worthy of some consideration.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Pola Chance8(ex 7)
411-3OR: 92
6/5
T: N J HawkeJ: Ben Jones

Bits and pieces of form prior to coming good last week at Wetherby at this trip where scored by seven lengths. Carries 7lb penalty and turns out again quickly, but has to be a contender if in similar mood.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Russian Royalep9
1011-1OR: 85C
15/2
T: Micky HammondJ: Mr Aidan Macdonald (10)

Veteran mare who showed first form for a while when second here over just under 2m last time. Yet to win beyond minimum trip so has her work cut out over the extra half-mile this time.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Global Anchorp1121
611-1OR: 85
7/2
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr. (3)

Yet to score in 8 attempts but hinted his turn may not be too far away when close third last time at Huntingdon in October. Back from four-month break with first-time cheekpieces applied and top conditional on board.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
Rhythm Of Soundp518
1010-7OR: 77
100/1
T: Paula SmithJ: Emma Smith-Chaston (3)

First-season handler has healthy 20% strike-rate so far. Won twice at around 2m for Micky Hammond in 2017 but badly out of form and pulled up last three starts last summer. Makes debut for new connections and has a bit to prove.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Lexip,t17
510-0OR: 70
20/1
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: P K Donovan (3)

Very modest mare who has shown very little in six career starts and looks up against it once again. Pulled up last two outings at Bangor in November and at Doncaster earlier this month.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Pola Chance (6/5), Global Anchor (7/2), Russian Royale (15/2), Haasab (8/1), Lastofthecosmics (11/1), Petitioner (16/1), Cheers Jd (18/1), Lexi (20/1), Gris De Pron (33/1), Gabriel Oak (33/1), Rhythm Of Sound (100/1)

Verdict

Pola Chance will be a popular choice after her good win at Wetherby last week. If fully recovered from those exertions she will be a danger to all, but a chance is taken that handicap debutant GABRIEL OAK can come good as he tackles a more suitable trip having indicated he may have a race or two in him. Global Anchor is another who should be very much on the premises if ready to go after a four-month break, and top weight Haasab also enters the equation. He will be suited by the return to this distance having been outpaced at two miles last time, while Cheers JD may bounce back after struggling in really testing ground ast time out.
  1. Gabriel Oak
  2. Global Anchor
  3. Pola Chance

Video Replay

