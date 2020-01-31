16:10 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020
- Racing Again 10th February Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
- 2m 3f 66y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
- 11 Runners
- Winner£3,509.002nd£1,030.003rd£515.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Only win in 18 attempts came at Market Rasen last season off 1lb lower. Creditable second over C&D penultimate start and may have found minimum trip on sharp side last time. Has claims despite shouldering plenty of weight.
1m4f Kempton maiden winner for Roger Charlton back in 2017 but nothing since. Three starts in novice hurdles for current handler and hasn't shown too much, including on handicap bow at Wetherby last time off 3lb higher mark.
One place from 11 attempts came at Musselburgh in November and ran well there again when fourth on New Year's Day. Not so hot there latest and has a bit to find.
Yard won this in 2016. Hinted at a little ability in two starts on Flat, and similar story in four outings to date over timber. Steps up in trip on handicap bow and is of some interest, especially if the market speaks in his favour.
Stayed on well to score at Sedgefield in August then burst blood vessel when well beaten at Kelso following month. Rested since and returns following break off feasible mark if fit and well so bold show not ruled out.
Yard doing well with limited resources. Fair third in handicap hurdle at Sedgefield on Boxing Day then seemed to struggle in heavy ground at Ayr last time. Better surface a positive so worthy of some consideration.
Bits and pieces of form prior to coming good last week at Wetherby at this trip where scored by seven lengths. Carries 7lb penalty and turns out again quickly, but has to be a contender if in similar mood.
Veteran mare who showed first form for a while when second here over just under 2m last time. Yet to win beyond minimum trip so has her work cut out over the extra half-mile this time.
Yet to score in 8 attempts but hinted his turn may not be too far away when close third last time at Huntingdon in October. Back from four-month break with first-time cheekpieces applied and top conditional on board.
First-season handler has healthy 20% strike-rate so far. Won twice at around 2m for Micky Hammond in 2017 but badly out of form and pulled up last three starts last summer. Makes debut for new connections and has a bit to prove.
Very modest mare who has shown very little in six career starts and looks up against it once again. Pulled up last two outings at Bangor in November and at Doncaster earlier this month.
Betting
Forecast
Pola Chance (6/5), Global Anchor (7/2), Russian Royale (15/2), Haasab (8/1), Lastofthecosmics (11/1), Petitioner (16/1), Cheers Jd (18/1), Lexi (20/1), Gris De Pron (33/1), Gabriel Oak (33/1), Rhythm Of Sound (100/1)
Verdict
- Gabriel Oak
- Global Anchor
- Pola Chance
