14:00 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020
- Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 1m 7f 145y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
- 6 Runners
- Winner£4,809.002nd£1,412.003rd£706.004th£353.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Point-to-point runner-up who showed some fair form over hurdles prior to making a promising start over fences offering something to work on. Went backwards from that last time (made mistakes); has to bounce back but not ruled out.
Modest over hurdles he matched his form in that sphere straight away when second at Musselburgh on his chasing debut (ran into a well handicapped sort). Raised 2lb for that run he's amongst the leading contenders if he can repeat his last start.
Chasing newcomer who was only modest over hurdles although he did run well in that sphere last time at Musselburgh (fit from the AW). Undergone wind surgery since and isn't the most consistent; may be best watched on this occasion.
Strong in the betting over C&D last time he finished third (just behind Elixer) once again showing promise over fences evident in his first two chasing starts. He ought to be competitive again although this is a slightly stronger contest.
Only poor over hurdles he's shaped much better over fences producing his best performance so far in this sphere over C&D last time (went as well as the winner for a long way). Holds strong claims on that performance off 1lb higher.
Would need to leave her hurdles form way behind on this chasing debut but it's not unknown for the yard's horses to improve for a switch of codes. Tongue-tie goes on for the first-time and ant market support should be noted.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Getaway North (11/8), Veiled Secret (5/2), Elixer (4/1), Clondaw Storm (8/1), Life Knowledge (16/1), Peace Approved (20/1)
Verdict
- Elixer
- Getaway North
- Veiled Secret
