14:00 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020

  • Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 1m 7f 145y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£4,809.002nd£1,412.003rd£706.004th£353.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 1.1sOff time:14:02:03
1
Clondaw Storm57
611-12OR: 102
8/1
T: C N KellettJ: D Crosse

Point-to-point runner-up who showed some fair form over hurdles prior to making a promising start over fences offering something to work on. Went backwards from that last time (made mistakes); has to bounce back but not ruled out.

2
Veiled Secrett,v28
611-4OR: 94BFD
5/2
T: David DennisJ: B S Hughes

Modest over hurdles he matched his form in that sphere straight away when second at Musselburgh on his chasing debut (ran into a well handicapped sort). Raised 2lb for that run he's amongst the leading contenders if he can repeat his last start.

3
Life Knowledgeb,t28
810-12OR: 88WS
16/1
T: Liam BaileyJ: J Kington

Chasing newcomer who was only modest over hurdles although he did run well in that sphere last time at Musselburgh (fit from the AW). Undergone wind surgery since and isn't the most consistent; may be best watched on this occasion.

Insights

4
Getaway North34
710-9OR: 85BF
11/8
T: C T PogsonJ: C J Todd (7)

Strong in the betting over C&D last time he finished third (just behind Elixer) once again showing promise over fences evident in his first two chasing starts. He ought to be competitive again although this is a slightly stronger contest.

5
Elixer34
710-3OR: 79
4/1
T: F P MurtaghJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)

Only poor over hurdles he's shaped much better over fences producing his best performance so far in this sphere over C&D last time (went as well as the winner for a long way). Holds strong claims on that performance off 1lb higher.

6
Peace Approvedt19
510-2OR: 81
20/1
T: Sam EnglandJ: Jonathan England

Would need to leave her hurdles form way behind on this chasing debut but it's not unknown for the yard's horses to improve for a switch of codes. Tongue-tie goes on for the first-time and ant market support should be noted.

Insights

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Getaway North (11/8), Veiled Secret (5/2), Elixer (4/1), Clondaw Storm (8/1), Life Knowledge (16/1), Peace Approved (20/1)

Verdict

A tricky little contest and not an easy one to unravel despite the small field. Veiled Secret put up a promising performance at Musselburgh last time but he did jump out to his right on a few occasions something that wouldn’t be an asset on this left-handed track. Getaway North has a small amount of ground to make ELIXER after the pair clashed over C&D last time and both look capable of winning in this grade having proved to be better in this sphere. The selection made a mistake at the last time and if he can avoid a similar blunder he may well gain a deserved victory. Clondaw Storm isn’t ruled out whilst note any market confidence in Peace Approved.
  1. Elixer
  2. Getaway North
  3. Veiled Secret

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

