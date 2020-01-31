Verdict

Elixer Getaway North Veiled Secret

A tricky little contest and not an easy one to unravel despite the small field.put up a promising performance at Musselburgh last time but he did jump out to his right on a few occasions something that wouldn’t be an asset on this left-handed track.has a small amount of ground to makeafter the pair clashed over C&D last time and both look capable of winning in this grade having proved to be better in this sphere. The selection made a mistake at the last time and if he can avoid a similar blunder he may well gain a deserved victory.isn’t ruled out whilst note any market confidence in