Meetings

13:30 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • racingtv.com Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 66y, Soft (Good to Soft in places)
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£4,159.002nd£1,221.003rd£611.004th£305.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 48.3sOff time:13:31:10
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Alphh22
611-4OR:
33/1
T: Rebecca MenziesJ: Nathan Moscrop (3)

Gone backwards since making a decent bumper debut for Nicky Henderson in May 2018. Completed a race for this yard last time for the first time but looked an even harder ride than before; hard to endorse given his quirks and foibles.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Apple Rock31
611-4OR:
8/1
T: B PaulingJ: David Bass

Placed in both his starts in Irish point-to-points he shaped better than the distance he was beaten in testing conditions at Uttoxeter on his hurdles debut. Likely to have found the test (2m7f) too much in the conditions; capable of better.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Carys' Commodityp134
511-4OR:
17/2
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Fair sort in bumpers although he failed to win in that sphere. Given wind surgery prior to his hurdling debut over C&D he needs to jump better if he's to match his bumper form over timber; now tried in cheekpieces, something to prove.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Chelsea's Boy20
711-4OR:
66/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: Lorcan Murtagh (3)

Useful sort on the Flat at one time he was rather unreliable though and failed to build on his decent hurdles start (after a long break) last time. Showed that he retained some ability on his initial start over hurdles; still work to do.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Cool Country54
511-4OR:
14/1
T: M TodhunterJ: R D Day

Made little impact in Irish point-to-points but showed a lot more on his hurdles debut at Kelso despite being a 50-1 chance. He was beaten 21L on that occasion though so the form has holes; steps up in trip for this outing.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Echo Du Large14
611-4OR:
10/1
T: Robert StephensJ: T J O'Brien

Looks the type who is learning gradually having run his best race last time at Chepstow over a similar trip to today. Not knocked around last time and needs this run for a mark; looks the sort to be of interest more in handicaps.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Falberto25
511-4OR:
11/2
T: Sam ThomasJ: C Brace (3)

Ran to a fair level in a couple of soft ground bumpers before running to a similar level on his hurdling debut over 2m at Chepstow. Mo match for the winner this increased trip will sort him better; capable of more this time.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Mandalayant136
511-4OR: 115
15/8
T: W GreatrexJ: G Sheehan

Useful sort on the Flat (only won once); has yet to match his promising hurdles debut at Taunton (strong form) in two subsequent starts though. Steps up in trip with a tongue-tie on for the first-time, that could see some improvement; respected.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Quart De Gardeh34
511-4OR: 119
3/1
T: D McCain JnrJ: D A Jacob

Showed some fair chasing form when trained in France (placed all three completed starts). Held back by his sloppy jumping on his stable/GB debut over C&D; likely to be amongst the main players with a better jumping display.

Last RunWatch last race
10
The Blame Game86
611-4OR:
10/1
T: J EwartJ: B S Hughes

Gained plenty of experience in bumpers showing some fair form (runner-up twice). Raced rather freely on his Musselburgh hurdling debut but shaped as though he would be better for the run; open to further progress up in trip.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
11
Harmattan34
510-11OR:
100/1
T: Miss Amy MurphyJ: Henry Brooke

Made little impact in both starts over hurdles failing to improve from her debut when tried over 2m4f in heavy conditions last time. Would be a surprise to see her get involved in this and best watched for now.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Miladygrace36
510-11OR:
150/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Looked limited in a pair of bumpers six months apart and didn't fare any better when tried over hurdles late last year at Wetherby. Hard to see her making much of an impact in this company.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Mandalayan (15/8), Quart De Garde (3/1), Falberto (11/2), Apple Rock (8/1), Carys' Commodity (17/2), Echo Du Large (10/1), The Blame Game (10/1), Cool Country (14/1), Alph (33/1), Chelsea's Boy (66/1), Harmattan (100/1), Miladygrace (150/1)

Verdict

The race that FALBERTO ran at Chepstow on his hurdling debut when chasing home a subsequent winner over 2m if repeated would be good enough to take this contest with the step up in trip likely to suit. A shoddy round of jumping over C&D cost Quart De Garde a debut win in this country on his first run for this yard, a slicker round of jumping will see him go close this time. Mandalayan has disappointed since a promising debut over hurdles but the application of a tongue-tie and a step up in trip may produce a rejuvenated performance. Apple Rock and Cool Country are two others to consider in an interesting event.
  1. Falberto
  2. Mandalayan
  3. Quart De Garde

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:30 Charles Town
1
(1)
Joopster
J: Luis Batista
2/3
2
(2)
Malibu Sunset
J: Fredy Peltroche
3/1
5
(5)
Little Plumber
J: Antonio Lopez
7/2
6
(6)
He's Special
J: Jason Simpson
12/1
4
(4)
Walk To Freedom
J: Sunday Jr Diaz
12/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby