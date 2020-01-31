13:30 Catterick Fri 31 January 2020
Gone backwards since making a decent bumper debut for Nicky Henderson in May 2018. Completed a race for this yard last time for the first time but looked an even harder ride than before; hard to endorse given his quirks and foibles.
Placed in both his starts in Irish point-to-points he shaped better than the distance he was beaten in testing conditions at Uttoxeter on his hurdles debut. Likely to have found the test (2m7f) too much in the conditions; capable of better.
Fair sort in bumpers although he failed to win in that sphere. Given wind surgery prior to his hurdling debut over C&D he needs to jump better if he's to match his bumper form over timber; now tried in cheekpieces, something to prove.
Useful sort on the Flat at one time he was rather unreliable though and failed to build on his decent hurdles start (after a long break) last time. Showed that he retained some ability on his initial start over hurdles; still work to do.
Made little impact in Irish point-to-points but showed a lot more on his hurdles debut at Kelso despite being a 50-1 chance. He was beaten 21L on that occasion though so the form has holes; steps up in trip for this outing.
Looks the type who is learning gradually having run his best race last time at Chepstow over a similar trip to today. Not knocked around last time and needs this run for a mark; looks the sort to be of interest more in handicaps.
Ran to a fair level in a couple of soft ground bumpers before running to a similar level on his hurdling debut over 2m at Chepstow. Mo match for the winner this increased trip will sort him better; capable of more this time.
Useful sort on the Flat (only won once); has yet to match his promising hurdles debut at Taunton (strong form) in two subsequent starts though. Steps up in trip with a tongue-tie on for the first-time, that could see some improvement; respected.
Showed some fair chasing form when trained in France (placed all three completed starts). Held back by his sloppy jumping on his stable/GB debut over C&D; likely to be amongst the main players with a better jumping display.
Gained plenty of experience in bumpers showing some fair form (runner-up twice). Raced rather freely on his Musselburgh hurdling debut but shaped as though he would be better for the run; open to further progress up in trip.
Made little impact in both starts over hurdles failing to improve from her debut when tried over 2m4f in heavy conditions last time. Would be a surprise to see her get involved in this and best watched for now.
Looked limited in a pair of bumpers six months apart and didn't fare any better when tried over hurdles late last year at Wetherby. Hard to see her making much of an impact in this company.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Mandalayan (15/8), Quart De Garde (3/1), Falberto (11/2), Apple Rock (8/1), Carys' Commodity (17/2), Echo Du Large (10/1), The Blame Game (10/1), Cool Country (14/1), Alph (33/1), Chelsea's Boy (66/1), Harmattan (100/1), Miladygrace (150/1)
Verdict
- Falberto
- Mandalayan
- Quart De Garde
