19:15 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020

  • Prix Mon Tourbillon - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Good
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner€8,820.002nd€2,800.003rd€1,399.004th€981.00
  • Surface: Turf
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:18:18
1
Harmonie Rivoise
30-0OR:
33/1
T: C L MatheJ: Cl Mathe
2
Himera Fromentro
30-0OR:
18/1
T: Martial GauvinJ: Martial Gauvin
3
Histoire D'atout
30-0OR:
11/2
T: P LebouteillerJ: P Lebouteiller
4
Hathor De L'ante15
30-0OR:
12/1
T: R MouriceJ: V Foucault
5
Havana Max15
30-0OR:
9/1
T: Eric LedoyenJ: N Mortagne
6
High Machine99
30-0OR:
11/4
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
7
Hasta La Vista9
30-0OR:
11/1
T: D CinierJ: D Cinier
8
Hemie De Max9
30-0OR:
7/1
T: Eric LedoyenJ: J Ch Feron
10
Haxelle De Beylev15
30-0OR:
13/8
T: N EnschJ: N Ensch

Non-Runners

9
Hermione Turgot15
30-0OR: -
T: N GublerJ: D Bekaert

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Haxelle De Beylev (13/8), High Machine (11/4), Histoire D'atout (11/2), Hemie De Max (7/1), Havana Max (9/1), Hasta La Vista (11/1), Hathor De L'ante (12/1), Hermione Turgot (13/1), Himera Fromentro (18/1), Harmonie Rivoise (33/1)

