Meetings

18:45 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020

  • Prix Lurabo - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Good
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner€8,820.002nd€2,800.003rd€1,399.004th€981.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:18:47:33
1
Harlem D'orge
30-0OR:
18/1
T: J CatelineJ: J Cateline
3
Hooker Lake
30-0OR:
7/1
T: D BekaertJ: D Bekaert
4
Hurricane Lyl
30-0OR:
12/1
T: S CinglandJ: S Cingland
5
Hasparne Duem16
30-0OR:
7/1
T: J ChavatteJ: J Chavatte
6
Herton Venesi9
30-0OR:
33/1
T: Julien ChauvinJ: J Chauvin
7
Hilton Dream9
30-0OR:
9/2
T: J P EnschJ: N Ensch
8
Hussardwicz15
30-0OR:
8/13
T: L BaudronJ: G Junod

2
Hibiscus Turgot
30-0OR: -
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand

Hussardwicz (8/13), Hibiscus Turgot (4/1), Hilton Dream (9/2), Hasparne Duem (7/1), Hooker Lake (7/1), Hurricane Lyl (12/1), Harlem D'orge (18/1), Herton Venesi (33/1)

