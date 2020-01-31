Meetings

17:45 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Vasterbo Daylight - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€14,490.002nd€4,600.003rd€2,300.004th€1,610.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:17:48:31
1
Danser Sur La Lune11
70-0OR:
50/1
T: E OhanessianJ: Mlle J Ohanessian
2
Banquiere De Nanou41
90-0OR:
80/1
T: M J VercruysseJ: Mlle E Jankowski
3
Dona De Touchyvon16
70-0OR:
66/1
T: D CinierJ: A Girard
4
Douchka D'orac53
70-0OR:
33/1
T: P CallierJ: Mlle E Callier
5
Barbe A Papa19
90-0OR:
9/4
T: J UrozJ: Dylan Garcia
6
Carla De Rouaisse19
80-0OR:
25/1
T: L FresneauJ: A Dellasta
7
Divina D'evel11
70-0OR:
8/1
T: D PauleauJ: Mlle M Donabedian
8
Darling Des Vignes19
70-0OR:
50/1
T: R VexierJ: Mlle L Decottignies
9
Cybele De Vitray244
80-0OR:
80/1
T: V FoucaultJ: Mlle A Dupuis
10
Diana De Monti11
70-0OR:
2/1
T: R MouriceJ: J Ozenne
11
Anna Du Perre7
100-0OR:
22/1
T: D AlexandreJ: A Fantauzza
12
Diza Du Courtille7
70-0OR:
50/1
T: R MouriceJ: Th Renard
13
Detales7
70-0OR:
7/2
T: D AlexandreJ: Alexis Lerenard
14
Divine Beji11
70-0OR:
100/1
T: Y A BriandJ: H Neuville
15
Chamara De Guez11
80-0OR:
50/1
T: P LelievreJ: M Di Domenico
16
Chanelle Du Perche10
80-0OR:
11/2
T: B GoetzJ: R Bouvier

Betting

Forecast

Diana De Monti (2/1), Barbe A Papa (9/4), Detales (7/2), Chanelle Du Perche (11/2), Divina D'evel (8/1), Anna Du Perre (22/1), Carla De Rouaisse (25/1), Douchka D'orac (33/1), Diza Du Courtille (50/1), Danser Sur La Lune (50/1), Chamara De Guez (50/1), Darling Des Vignes (50/1), Dona De Touchyvon (66/1), Banquiere De Nanou (80/1), Cybele De Vitray (80/1), Divine Beji (100/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

