Meetings
17:45 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020
1
70-0OR:
50/1
2
90-0OR:
80/1
3
70-0OR:
66/1
4
70-0OR:
33/1
5
90-0OR:
9/4
6
80-0OR:
25/1
7
70-0OR:
8/1
8
70-0OR:
50/1
9
80-0OR:
80/1
10
70-0OR:
2/1
11
100-0OR:
22/1
12
70-0OR:
50/1
13
70-0OR:
7/2
14
70-0OR:
100/1
15
80-0OR:
50/1
16
80-0OR:
11/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Diana De Monti (2/1), Barbe A Papa (9/4), Detales (7/2), Chanelle Du Perche (11/2), Divina D'evel (8/1), Anna Du Perre (22/1), Carla De Rouaisse (25/1), Douchka D'orac (33/1), Diza Du Courtille (50/1), Danser Sur La Lune (50/1), Chamara De Guez (50/1), Darling Des Vignes (50/1), Dona De Touchyvon (66/1), Banquiere De Nanou (80/1), Cybele De Vitray (80/1), Divine Beji (100/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed