16:35 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020

  • Prix Hadol Du Vivier - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€14,490.002nd€4,600.003rd€2,300.004th€1,610.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:16:39:00
1
Derby Du Padoueng282
70-0OR:
33/1
T: B GoetzJ: R Bouvier
2
Dexter Blue11
70-0OR:
3/1
T: A BonnefoyJ: A Fantauzza
3
Bernazan62
90-0OR:
50/1
T: Y A BriandJ: S Godon
4
Beaujeu32
90-0OR:
18/1
T: K ThonnerieuxJ: Mlle M Chabran
5
Djembe Du Pont19
70-0OR:
4/1
T: R MouriceJ: J Ozenne
6
Donuts48
70-0OR:
22/1
T: V FoucaultJ: Mlle A Dupuis
7
Chatain Clair86
80-0OR:
11/1
T: Mme V CrevitsJ: Mlle M Donabedian
8
Daystar19
70-0OR:
2/1
T: D LocqueneuxJ: L Gelormini
9
Batum Des Bruyeres28
100-0OR:
80/1
T: J M RoubaudJ: C Toussaint
10
Chemsak Vedaquais6
80-0OR:
40/1
T: P CallierJ: M Izzo
11
Bicetre19
90-0OR:
12/1
T: J UrozJ: Mlle L Decottignies
12
Call Of Carless19
80-0OR:
40/1
T: Nicolas MortagneJ: M Delahautemaison
13
Assword De Bea95
100-0OR:
80/1
T: G Van De SypeJ: P Destrade
14
Bingo D'Or22
90-0OR:
40/1
T: R MouriceJ: Th Renard
15
Atman De Ba10
100-0OR:
33/1
T: Y A BriandJ: M Di Domenico
16
Carmin19
80-0OR:
5/1
T: Y A BriandJ: H Neuville

Betting

Forecast

Daystar (2/1), Dexter Blue (3/1), Djembe Du Pont (4/1), Carmin (5/1), Chatain Clair (11/1), Bicetre (12/1), Beaujeu (18/1), Donuts (22/1), Derby Du Padoueng (33/1), Atman De Ba (33/1), Chemsak Vedaquais (40/1), Call Of Carless (40/1), Bingo D'Or (40/1), Bernazan (50/1), Assword De Bea (80/1), Batum Des Bruyeres (80/1)

