Meetings
16:35 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020
1
70-0OR:
33/1
2
70-0OR:
3/1
3
Bernazan62
90-0OR:
50/1
4
Beaujeu32
90-0OR:
18/1
5
70-0OR:
4/1
6
Donuts48
70-0OR:
22/1
7
80-0OR:
11/1
8
Daystar19
70-0OR:
2/1
9
100-0OR:
80/1
10
80-0OR:
40/1
11
Bicetre19
90-0OR:
12/1
12
80-0OR:
40/1
13
100-0OR:
80/1
14
90-0OR:
40/1
15
100-0OR:
33/1
16
Carmin19
80-0OR:
5/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Daystar (2/1), Dexter Blue (3/1), Djembe Du Pont (4/1), Carmin (5/1), Chatain Clair (11/1), Bicetre (12/1), Beaujeu (18/1), Donuts (22/1), Derby Du Padoueng (33/1), Atman De Ba (33/1), Chemsak Vedaquais (40/1), Call Of Carless (40/1), Bingo D'Or (40/1), Bernazan (50/1), Assword De Bea (80/1), Batum Des Bruyeres (80/1)
