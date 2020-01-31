Meetings
15:27 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020
1
50-0OR:
16/1
2
50-0OR:
12/1
3
50-0OR:
16/1
4
50-0OR:
25/1
5
Flandre25
50-0OR:
13/2
6
50-0OR:
11/2
7
50-0OR:
20/1
8
50-0OR:
15/2
9
50-0OR:
5/4
10
60-0OR:
11/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Flo De Max (5/4), Full Date (11/2), Filante De Reux (11/2), Flandre (13/2), Fabiola D'heripre (15/2), Fleur Du Trufier (12/1), Fashion Star (16/1), Fashion D'heripre (16/1), Fantasia De Ligny (20/1), Funny Pierji (25/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed