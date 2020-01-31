Meetings

15:27 Cagnes-sur-Mer Fri 31 January 2020

  • Prix Des Gorges De La Mescla - Attele
  • 1m 6f 118y, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€13,860.002nd€4,400.003rd€2,200.004th€1,540.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:32:27
1
Fashion D'heripre7
50-0OR:
16/1
T: R MouriceJ: L Garcia
2
Fleur Du Trufier7
50-0OR:
12/1
T: V FoucaultJ: V Foucault
3
Fashion Star7
50-0OR:
16/1
T: M LenoirJ: M Izzo
4
Funny Pierji11
50-0OR:
25/1
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
5
Flandre25
50-0OR:
13/2
T: R DerieuxJ: R Derieux
6
Filante De Reux19
50-0OR:
11/2
T: J M RoubaudJ: S Stefano
7
Fantasia De Ligny19
50-0OR:
20/1
T: S CinglandJ: S Cingland
8
Fabiola D'heripre19
50-0OR:
15/2
T: J P EnschJ: N Ensch
9
Flo De Max19
50-0OR:
5/4
T: Nicolas MortagneJ: N Mortagne
10
Full Date28
60-0OR:
11/2
T: A ThomasJ: A Thomas

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Flo De Max (5/4), Full Date (11/2), Filante De Reux (11/2), Flandre (13/2), Fabiola D'heripre (15/2), Fleur Du Trufier (12/1), Fashion Star (16/1), Fashion D'heripre (16/1), Fantasia De Ligny (20/1), Funny Pierji (25/1)

