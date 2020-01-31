Meetings

21:24 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Maiden Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$20,791.002nd$6,599.003rd$3,300.004th$2,310.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:25:11
2
(2)
Seediskid21
58-10OR: 64
33/1
T: Darmindra DharamjitJ: Luis Cardenas (7)
3
(3)
Mine The Coin26
48-10OR: 85
4/1
T: Gary GulloJ: Andre Worrie
5
(5)
Loaded Joe26
48-10OR: 79
20/1
T: Gregory DiPrimaJ: Julio Correa (5)
7
(7)
Sneads33
48-10OR: 91BF
4/6
T: R RodriguezJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
8
(8)
Mr. Mike22
48-10OR: 87
11/4
T: Thomas MorleyJ: Reylu Gutierrez
9
(9)
Tio Blas26
48-10OR: 78
25/1
T: Antonio ArriagaJ: Heman Harkie
10
(10)
Splitting Eights26
48-10OR: 52
33/1
T: Chad SummersJ: Luis Castro Rodriguez

Non-Runners

1
(1)
Informed Consent48
48-10OR: 81
T: Linda RiceJ: Eric Cancel
4
(4)
Wisecrack91
48-10OR: 56
T: Peter TournasJ: Christian Reyes Santiago
6
(6)
Justice Of War182
48-10OR: 83
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sneads (4/6), Mr. Mike (11/4), Justice Of War (3/1), Mine The Coin (4/1), Informed Consent (9/2), Loaded Joe (20/1), Tio Blas (25/1), Splitting Eights (33/1), Seediskid (33/1), Wisecrack (50/1)

