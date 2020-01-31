Meetings

20:55 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$50,400.002nd$16,000.003rd$8,000.004th$5,601.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:20:56:24
1
(1)
Small Bear26
68-6OR: 107D
20/1
T: Gary SciaccaJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
2
(2)
Sir Winston34
48-6OR: 104D
10/3
T: Mark CasseJ: Dylan Davis
3
(3)
Roaming Union41
58-6OR: 114D
10/1
T: Michelle NevinJ: Manuel Franco
4
(4)
Brass Compass47
78-6OR: 112BFD
16/1
T: Mark CasseJ: Junior Alvarado
5
(5)
Musical America22
68-11OR: 108D
2/1
T: Rob AtrasJ: Kendrick Carmouche
6
(6)
Leitone6
68-6OR: 117D
6/4
T: Jason ServisJ: Jose Lezcano
7
(7)
Bon Raison13
58-8OR: 109D
18/1
T: Peter TournasJ: Luis Cardenas (7)

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Leitone (6/4), Musical America (2/1), Sir Winston (10/3), Roaming Union (10/1), Brass Compass (16/1), Bon Raison (18/1), Small Bear (20/1)

