Meetings
20:55 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
68-6OR: 107D
20/1
2
(2)
48-6OR: 104D
10/3
3
(3)
58-6OR: 114D
10/1
4
(4)
78-6OR: 112BFD
16/1
5
(5)
68-11OR: 108D
2/1
6
(6)
68-6OR: 117D
6/4
7
(7)
58-8OR: 109D
18/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Leitone (6/4), Musical America (2/1), Sir Winston (10/3), Roaming Union (10/1), Brass Compass (16/1), Bon Raison (18/1), Small Bear (20/1)
