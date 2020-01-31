Meetings

20:25 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Allowance
  • 1m, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$40,320.002nd$12,800.003rd$6,400.004th$4,479.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Shock Therapy72
48-8OR: 94D
6/1
T: Charlton BakerJ: Junior Alvarado
2
(2)
High Command20
48-11OR: 88D
12/1
T: Ronald BreedJ: Oscar Gomez
3
(3)
Beach Access20
58-8OR: 87D
20/1
T: Leah GyarmatiJ: Luis Cardenas (7)
4
(4)
Playwright20
78-8OR: 99BFD
10/11
T: Danny GarganJ: Manuel Franco
5
(5)
Run For Boston22
68-8OR: 88D
33/1
T: James RyersonJ: Dylan Davis
6
(6)
Bebe Bankerb20
48-8OR: 91D
3/1
T: R RodriguezJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Tizgame13
48-8OR: 82
14/1
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano
8
(8)
Big Thicket20
58-11OR: 99D
8/1
T: James FerraroJ: Julio Correa (5)

Betting

Forecast

Playwright (10/11), Bebe Banker (3/1), Shock Therapy (6/1), Big Thicket (8/1), High Command (12/1), Tizgame (14/1), Beach Access (20/1), Run For Boston (33/1)

