Meetings
19:25 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 69BF
15/8
2
(2)
38-8OR: 74
13/2
3
(3)
38-8OR: 70
7/1
4
(4)
38-8OR:
2/1
5
(5)
Rosey's Invasionb130
38-8OR: 57
8/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 57
50/1
7
(7)
38-8OR:
11/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
My My Michelle (15/8), Beautiful Karen (2/1), Mystic Moves (11/2), Saffron Girl (13/2), Take Charge Donna (7/1), Rosey's Invasion (8/1), Bella Domenica (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed