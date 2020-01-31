Meetings

19:25 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m, Fast
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$37,800.002nd$12,001.003rd$6,000.004th$4,200.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:27:55
1
(1)
My My Michelle40
38-8OR: 69BF
15/8
T: Michelle NevinJ: Junior Alvarado
2
(2)
Saffron Girl31
38-8OR: 74
13/2
T: Linda RiceJ: Dylan Davis
3
(3)
Take Charge Donna32
38-8OR: 70
7/1
T: Bruce LevineJ: Kendrick Carmouche
4
(4)
Beautiful Karen
38-8OR:
2/1
T: Linda RiceJ: Jose Lezcano
5
(5)
Rosey's Invasionb130
38-8OR: 57
8/1
T: Domenick SchettinoJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
6
(6)
Bella Domenica19
38-8OR: 57
50/1
T: Philip SerpeJ: Luis Cardenas (7)
7
(7)
Mystic Moves
38-8OR:
11/2
T: Michelle NevinJ: Manuel Franco

Betting

Forecast

My My Michelle (15/8), Beautiful Karen (2/1), Mystic Moves (11/2), Saffron Girl (13/2), Take Charge Donna (7/1), Rosey's Invasion (8/1), Bella Domenica (50/1)

