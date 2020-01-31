Meetings
17:50 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020
1
(1)
58-10OR: 23
80/1
2
(2)
58-10OR: 49
12/1
3
(3)
68-10OR: 51
33/1
4
(4)
48-10OR: 89
4/6
6
(6)
48-10OR: 62
7/2
7
(7)
48-10OR: 68
3/1
Non-Runners
5
(5)
Sweet Breeze11
58-10OR: 45
T: John QuilesJ: Andre Worrie
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Shannon's Girl (4/6), Funderella (3/1), Hickory Made (7/2), Stunning Beauty (12/1), Sweet Breeze (30/1), Flying Pleasantly (33/1), Sassy Secret (80/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed