Meetings

17:50 Aqueduct Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$20,791.002nd$6,599.003rd$3,300.004th$2,310.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Result

Winning time:-Off time:17:50:43
1
(1)
Sassy Secret11
58-10OR: 23
80/1
T: Jacqueline FalkJ: Tamay Alpander
2
(2)
Stunning Beauty128
58-10OR: 49
12/1
T: David DonkJ: Manuel Franco
3
(3)
Flying Pleasantly61
68-10OR: 51
33/1
T: Randi PersaudJ: Dalton Brown
4
(4)
Shannon's Girl30
48-10OR: 89
4/6
T: Orlando NodaJ: Dylan Davis
6
(6)
Hickory Made13
48-10OR: 62
7/2
T: Lawrence SmithJ: Samuel Jr Camacho
7
(7)
Funderella12
48-10OR: 68
3/1
T: Michael SimmondsJ: Reylu Gutierrez

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Sweet Breeze11
58-10OR: 45
T: John QuilesJ: Andre Worrie

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Shannon's Girl (4/6), Funderella (3/1), Hickory Made (7/2), Stunning Beauty (12/1), Sweet Breeze (30/1), Flying Pleasantly (33/1), Sassy Secret (80/1)

