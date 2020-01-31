Meetings
14:52 Angers Fri 31 January 2020
1
Divina Bella221
70-0OR:
50/1
2
70-0OR:
28/1
3
80-0OR:
66/1
4
Darica119
70-0OR:
40/1
5
70-0OR:
80/1
6
80-0OR:
14/1
7
70-0OR:
20/1
8
Dolly Si20
70-0OR:
9/1
9
80-0OR:
50/1
10
90-0OR:
25/1
11
70-0OR:
28/1
12
70-0OR:
66/1
13
70-0OR:
50/1
14
80-0OR:
9/1
15
70-0OR:
6/1
16
Cantelliva147
80-0OR:
50/1
17
70-0OR:
15/8
18
70-0OR:
9/4
Betting
Forecast
Dentella Bella (15/8), Decoloration (9/4), Diva Beauregard (6/1), Cool Star (9/1), Dolly Si (9/1), Clara De Thyl (14/1), Divine Du Sud (20/1), Brise Des Ulmes (25/1), Dona De Beylev (28/1), Danja Du Desert (28/1), Darica (40/1), Divina Bella (50/1), Cantelliva (50/1), Darling Blue (50/1), Cannelle D'As (50/1), Cartouche Jemiska (66/1), Daffodil Jab (66/1), Diva Du Boly (80/1)
