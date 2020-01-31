Meetings

14:52 Angers Fri 31 January 2020

  • Prix De Cholet - Attele
  • 1m 7f 117y, Good
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€16,380.002nd€5,200.003rd€2,600.004th€1,820.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:55:21
1
Divina Bella221
70-0OR:
50/1
T: J MarmionJ: D Couvreux
2
Dona De Beylev36
70-0OR:
28/1
T: A RandonJ: A Randon
3
Cartouche Jemiska42
80-0OR:
66/1
T: F DelanoeJ: S J L Tessier
4
Darica119
70-0OR:
40/1
T: P PellerotJ: P Pellerot
5
Diva Du Boly36
70-0OR:
80/1
T: Y R Le MeeJ: Y R Le Mee
6
Clara De Thyl13
80-0OR:
14/1
T: E AudebertJ: E Audebert
7
Divine Du Sud25
70-0OR:
20/1
T: S DeshaiesJ: B Rochard
8
Dolly Si20
70-0OR:
9/1
T: S HardyJ: S Hardy
9
Cannelle D'As43
80-0OR:
50/1
T: Y HallaisJ: O Raffin
10
Brise Des Ulmes25
90-0OR:
25/1
T: M BrunJ: M Brun
11
Danja Du Desert36
70-0OR:
28/1
T: S DesmarresJ: S Desmarres
12
Daffodil Jab39
70-0OR:
66/1
T: G MoinonJ: A Menager
13
Darling Blue55
70-0OR:
50/1
T: J Ph MaryJ: J Ph Mary
14
Cool Star12
80-0OR:
9/1
T: M DabouisJ: A Dabouis
15
Diva Beauregard25
70-0OR:
6/1
T: J G EeckhauteJ: E Raffin
16
Cantelliva147
80-0OR:
50/1
T: T H Le FlochJ: T H Le Floch
17
Dentella Bella12
70-0OR:
15/8
T: J MarmionJ: A Wiels
18
Decoloration12
70-0OR:
9/4
T: P PellerotJ: A Abrivard

Betting

Forecast

Dentella Bella (15/8), Decoloration (9/4), Diva Beauregard (6/1), Cool Star (9/1), Dolly Si (9/1), Clara De Thyl (14/1), Divine Du Sud (20/1), Brise Des Ulmes (25/1), Dona De Beylev (28/1), Danja Du Desert (28/1), Darica (40/1), Divina Bella (50/1), Cantelliva (50/1), Darling Blue (50/1), Cannelle D'As (50/1), Cartouche Jemiska (66/1), Daffodil Jab (66/1), Diva Du Boly (80/1)

