Meetings

13:42 Angers Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Roquepine - Attele
  • 1m 7f 117y, Good
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:45:38
1
Fiere Et Belle189
50-0OR:
5/1
T: P a Rynwalt-boulardJ: E Raffin
2
Fille De L'ouest6
50-0OR:
33/1
T: Y LizeeJ: Y Lizee
3
Fiesta De Padd88
50-0OR:
13/2
T: M AbrivardJ: A Abrivard
4
Fania Des Erablais32
50-0OR:
80/1
T: E LetouzeJ: E Letouze
5
Fun Lady Black14
50-0OR:
11/2
T: P H BillardJ: Y Lorin
6
Farah D'Occagnes244
50-0OR:
50/1
T: M AbrivardJ: J Et Abrivard
7
Frivole D'oc43
50-0OR:
25/1
T: P Y VervaJ: P Y Verva
8
Fantasia Foxtrot146
50-0OR:
40/1
T: M LebrecJ: M Mottier
9
Feline Des Ruettes151
50-0OR:
10/1
T: J F PopotJ: A Popot
10
Fanchon De Roche6
50-0OR:
20/1
T: Mlle C CheradameJ: A Marie
11
Flora De La Vallee230
50-0OR:
1/1
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
12
Fiona De Coquerie36
50-0OR:
14/1
T: P H LefrancoisJ: P Ch Jean
13
Felucia58
50-0OR:
80/1
T: Mme E BellerJ: B Le Beller
14
Front Line52
50-0OR:
33/1
T: C H ChalonJ: Ch Chalon
15
Fee Du Vernay139
50-0OR:
40/1
T: V SeguinJ: V Seguin

Betting

Forecast

Flora De La Vallee (1/1), Fiere Et Belle (5/1), Fun Lady Black (11/2), Fiesta De Padd (13/2), Feline Des Ruettes (10/1), Fiona De Coquerie (14/1), Fanchon De Roche (20/1), Frivole D'oc (25/1), Front Line (33/1), Fille De L'ouest (33/1), Fee Du Vernay (40/1), Fantasia Foxtrot (40/1), Farah D'Occagnes (50/1), Felucia (80/1), Fania Des Erablais (80/1)

