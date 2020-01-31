Meetings

11:55 Angers Fri 31 January 2020

  • Prix De Beaulieu - Attele
  • 1m 3f 149y, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner€7,650.002nd€4,250.003rd€2,380.004th€1,361.005th€850.006th€340.007th€170.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:56:50
1
(1)
Golden Galaxy20
40-0OR:
25/1
T: M EsperJ: O Raffin
2
(2)
Great Kills43
40-0OR:
25/1
T: R BreuxJ: B Blachet
3
(3)
Gamin Du Lerre337
40-0OR:
10/3
T: M GilardJ: E Raffin
4
(4)
Gazon De La Vallee87
40-0OR:
33/1
T: D LefaucheuxJ: D Lefaucheux
5
(5)
Gloire De Janeiro16
40-0OR:
20/1
T: Mme F F BertrandJ: L Guinoiseau
6
(6)
Grace Du Lupin36
40-0OR:
5/1
T: J MarmionJ: A Wiels
7
(7)
Gergovie Quesnot349
40-0OR:
10/1
T: Nils PachaJ: A Abrivard
8
(8)
Give Me De Houelle
40-0OR:
5/1
T: F LeblancJ: P Tijou
9
(9)
Girl Du Ril43
40-0OR:
4/1
T: A RogierJ: G Gelormini
10
(10)
Green De Cahot121
40-0OR:
33/1
T: S PrioulJ: F Prioul
11
(11)
Gomorra Quick20
40-0OR:
11/2
T: M EsperJ: J Ph Monclin
12
(12)
Going Des Tithais14
40-0OR:
33/1
T: S MarmionJ: S Marmion
13
(13)
Gym Besp27
40-0OR:
25/1
T: B MarieJ: Q Daougabel
14
(14)
Gera14
40-0OR:
20/1
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier
15
(15)
Gerfaut Darche109
40-0OR:
50/1
T: T H Le FlochJ: T H Le Floch
16
(16)
Greatness My Glory133
40-0OR:
33/1
T: Alexandre ChevrierJ: Alexandre Chevrier

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gamin Du Lerre (10/3), Girl Du Ril (4/1), Grace Du Lupin (5/1), Give Me De Houelle (5/1), Gomorra Quick (11/2), Gergovie Quesnot (10/1), Gloire De Janeiro (20/1), Gera (20/1), Golden Galaxy (25/1), Gym Besp (25/1), Great Kills (25/1), Going Des Tithais (33/1), Greatness My Glory (33/1), Gazon De La Vallee (33/1), Green De Cahot (33/1), Gerfaut Darche (50/1)

