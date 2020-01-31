Meetings

11:25 Angers Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Quatrieme Tete - Monte
  • 1m 4f 12y, Good
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:25:55
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Game Spoken
49-13OR:
28/1
T: Loic GroussardJ: M Mottier
3
Glycine De Riviere14
49-8OR:
9/1
T: M AbrivardJ: M Abrivard
4
Go In Des Maj
49-13OR:
33/1
T: B ConstantinJ: Guillaume Martin
5
Gestion Prior
49-8OR:
40/1
T: S DesmarresJ: Aurelien Desmarres
6
Gino De L'inam14
49-13OR:
33/1
T: L TexierJ: A Collette
7
Gazon De Bannes43
49-13OR:
11/1
T: H SionneauJ: B Rochard
8
Godefroy Du Loisir30
49-13OR:
18/1
T: P PloquinJ: P ph Ploquin
9
Galaxy Spoken35
49-8OR:
16/1
T: Loic GroussardJ: A Lamy
10
Gavroche D'omblais
49-13OR:
4/1
T: G DonioJ: F Desmigneux
11
Guepard D'hermes
49-13OR:
12/1
T: C H HamelJ: F Gence
12
Gerfaut D'hameline43
49-13OR:
3/1
T: J MarmionJ: A Wiels
13
Girl Is Mine
49-8OR:
22/1
T: Mme F F BertrandJ: S E Pasquier
14
Galeo Bleu151
49-13OR:
7/2
T: A ChavatteJ: A Barrier
15
Galilea Passion
49-8OR:
7/1
T: V GaultierJ: Christopher Corbineau
16
Gotham Des Brouets64
49-13OR:
33/1
T: N DelarocheJ: Mlle E Desmigneux

Non-Runners

2
Gilou De Connee
49-13OR: -
T: C H MalletJ: E Raffin

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Gerfaut D'hameline (3/1), Gilou De Connee (3/1), Galeo Bleu (7/2), Gavroche D'omblais (4/1), Galilea Passion (7/1), Glycine De Riviere (9/1), Gazon De Bannes (11/1), Guepard D'hermes (12/1), Galaxy Spoken (16/1), Godefroy Du Loisir (18/1), Girl Is Mine (22/1), Game Spoken (28/1), Go In Des Maj (33/1), Gotham Des Brouets (33/1), Gino De L'inam (33/1), Gestion Prior (40/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
13/8
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
7/2
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
6/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
13/2
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
10/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
11/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 23m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 44m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex