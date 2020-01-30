Meetings

16:20 Vincennes Thu 30 January 2020

  • Prix De Barfleur - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€23,940.002nd€7,600.003rd€3,800.004th€2,660.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:25:23
1
Fakir Stardust13
50-0OR:
100/1
T: A HoussinJ: A Barrier
2
Flash De Vouede13
50-0OR:
66/1
T: D BrohierJ: D Brohier
3
Fabago Du Gers13
50-0OR:
6/4
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
4
Flaubert Gede19
50-0OR:
33/1
T: T Le BellerJ: G Gelormini
5
Fossoyeur7
50-0OR:
33/1
T: J R LaunoisJ: F Nivard
6
Festif Charmant14
50-0OR:
50/1
T: T H RaffegeauJ: D Bonne
7
Fahrenheit Flower7
50-0OR:
33/1
T: S RogerJ: A Abrivard
8
Fleuron D'Acadie24
50-0OR:
3/1
T: G DelacourJ: D Thomain
9
Falco D'havaroche28
50-0OR:
4/1
T: J M BaudouinJ: E Raffin
10
Fly Speed34
50-0OR:
10/1
T: J M MonclinJ: J Ph Monclin
12
First De Montfort7
50-0OR:
8/1
T: S GuaratoJ: Y Lebourgeois
13
Facetieux14
50-0OR:
28/1
T: B BourgoinJ: M Abrivard
14
Fast Domino14
50-0OR:
14/1
T: R DerieuxJ: R Derieux
15
Forban22
50-0OR:
50/1
T: J F SenetJ: J F Senet
16
Fynio Du Pommereux24
50-0OR:
18/1
T: S RogerJ: F Ouvrie

Non-Runners

11
Filou Du Berger14
50-0OR: -
T: J Van EeckhauteJ: J G Van Eeckhaute

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Fabago Du Gers (6/4), Fleuron D'Acadie (3/1), Falco D'havaroche (4/1), First De Montfort (8/1), Fly Speed (10/1), Fast Domino (14/1), Fynio Du Pommereux (18/1), Facetieux (28/1), Fossoyeur (33/1), Flaubert Gede (33/1), Fahrenheit Flower (33/1), Filou Du Berger (35/1), Festif Charmant (50/1), Forban (50/1), Flash De Vouede (66/1), Fakir Stardust (100/1)

