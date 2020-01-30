Meetings

14:35 Vincennes Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Moutiers - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€20,790.002nd€6,600.003rd€3,300.004th€2,310.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:40:02
1
Grace Du Kastel35
40-0OR:
66/1
T: R TheronJ: F Desmigneux
2
Guccia18
40-0OR:
12/1
T: N RousselJ: N Roussel
3
Gipsy Des Caillons14
40-0OR:
20/1
T: J L Cl DersoirJ: J L Cl Dersoir
4
Grace De Fromentel23
40-0OR:
28/1
T: F GaillardJ: F Ouvrie
5
Gambissara23
40-0OR:
28/1
T: K VanderscheldenJ: M Mottier
6
Gitane Du Digeon14
40-0OR:
7/1
T: T H RaffegeauJ: A Barrier
7
Ganalie14
40-0OR:
28/1
T: F BoismartelJ: D Thomain
8
Gitane Du Rib14
40-0OR:
40/1
T: Mme C Hallais-dersoirJ: Mme C Hallais-Dersoir
9
Gazelle De Retz19
40-0OR:
9/1
T: V RaimbaultJ: M Abrivard
10
Gloire De La Basle55
40-0OR:
3/1
T: F LeblancJ: F Nivard
11
Gazelle Du Bourg8
40-0OR:
28/1
T: J Van EeckhauteJ: J G Van Eeckhaute
12
Galie De Celiniere23
40-0OR:
5/1
T: J RaffegeauJ: A Abrivard
13
Gazelle Senoville18
40-0OR:
50/1
T: E VarinJ: F Lagadeuc
14
Good News14
40-0OR:
13/2
T: Etienne DuboisJ: Etienne Dubois
15
Give Me Seven14
40-0OR:
11/4
T: J M BaudouinJ: E Raffin

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Give Me Seven (11/4), Gloire De La Basle (3/1), Galie De Celiniere (5/1), Good News (13/2), Gitane Du Digeon (7/1), Gazelle De Retz (9/1), Guccia (12/1), Gipsy Des Caillons (20/1), Grace De Fromentel (28/1), Gambissara (28/1), Gazelle Du Bourg (28/1), Ganalie (28/1), Gitane Du Rib (40/1), Gazelle Senoville (50/1), Grace Du Kastel (66/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

