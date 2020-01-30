Meetings

14:00 Vincennes Thu 30 January 2020

  • Prix De Balleroy - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner€11,340.002nd€3,600.003rd€1,800.004th€1,260.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:14:03:54
1
Fendi D'eva247
50-0OR:
16/1
T: F PellerotJ: D Thomain
2
Feeling Victory13
50-0OR:
33/1
T: F ChristopheJ: J ch Piton
3
Facto Prior7
50-0OR:
33/1
T: S DesmarresJ: S Desmarres
4
Gospel De Bailly7
40-0OR:
11/1
T: B BourgoinJ: M Abrivard
5
Framboise9
50-0OR:
33/1
T: F GaillardJ: F Ouvrie
6
Fiona De Bailly9
50-0OR:
28/1
T: B BourgoinJ: A Abrivard
8
Fatsby De Guez7
50-0OR:
3/10
T: J M BazireJ: J M Bazire
9
Farah Des Caux9
50-0OR:
9/2
T: B MarieJ: Y Lebourgeois
10
Flying Dream9
50-0OR:
12/1
T: H GriftJ: P Y Verva

Non-Runners

7
Furioso Beach9
50-0OR: -
T: A DesmottesJ: Arnaud Desmottes

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Fatsby De Guez (3/10), Farah Des Caux (9/2), Furioso Beach (5/1), Gospel De Bailly (11/1), Flying Dream (12/1), Fendi D'eva (16/1), Fiona De Bailly (28/1), Facto Prior (33/1), Framboise (33/1), Feeling Victory (33/1)

