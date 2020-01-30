Meetings

13:25 Vincennes Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix D'auch - Monte
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€20,160.002nd€6,400.003rd€3,200.004th€2,240.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:13:30:41
1
Hermes Du Goutier
39-6OR:
28/1
T: C H PetrementJ: B Rochard
2
Helios Du Jal13
39-6OR:
28/1
T: F NivardJ: R Marty
3
Handy De Sologne36
38-13OR:
40/1
T: P A MoreauJ: J d Ferreira
4
Hilaire Des Plans9
39-6OR:
28/1
T: D CordeauJ: Guillaume Martin
5
Hurricane Way9
39-6OR:
5/1
T: P H AllaireJ: D Thomain
6
Heros De Beylev14
39-6OR:
11/1
T: C H CuillerJ: M Abrivard
7
Hickory D'erpion14
39-6OR:
9/1
T: J KoubicheJ: P Y Verva
8
Houston Berry28
39-6OR:
4/1
T: J VanmeerbeckJ: E Raffin
9
Hacker Lover13
39-6OR:
7/2
T: M MottierJ: M Mottier
10
Hispanien20
39-6OR:
6/4
T: J M BaudouinJ: A Barrier

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hispanien (6/4), Hacker Lover (7/2), Houston Berry (4/1), Hurricane Way (5/1), Hickory D'erpion (9/1), Heros De Beylev (11/1), Helios Du Jal (28/1), Hilaire Des Plans (28/1), Hermes Du Goutier (28/1), Handy De Sologne (40/1)

