Meetings
13:25 Vincennes Thu 30 January 2020
1
39-6OR:
28/1
2
39-6OR:
28/1
3
38-13OR:
40/1
4
39-6OR:
28/1
5
39-6OR:
5/1
6
39-6OR:
11/1
7
39-6OR:
9/1
8
39-6OR:
4/1
9
39-6OR:
7/2
10
39-6OR:
6/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hispanien (6/4), Hacker Lover (7/2), Houston Berry (4/1), Hurricane Way (5/1), Hickory D'erpion (9/1), Heros De Beylev (11/1), Helios Du Jal (28/1), Hilaire Des Plans (28/1), Hermes Du Goutier (28/1), Handy De Sologne (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed