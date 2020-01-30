Meetings

14:05 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020

  • SA Derby 4 April Mr 88 Handicap
  • 1m 1f 208y, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • WinnerR58,001.002ndR20,005.003rdR10,003.004thR5,001.005thR1,997.006thR1,008.007thR1,008.008thR1,008.009thR1,008.00
  • Surface: Turf
Off time:15:40:22
1
(10)
Wonderous Climber21
69-10OR: C
33/1
T: Sean TarryJ: Luke Ferraris
2
(2)
Zeal And Zest37
79-5OR: CD
7/1
T: Gary AlexanderJ: Denis Schwarz
3
(5)
At Hand9
58-13OR: C
4/1
T: D Gray St JohnJ: P Strydom
4
(4)
Nimchab21
58-11OR: CD
15/8
T: Gary AlexanderJ: G Lerena
5
(3)
Seventh Of June47
78-11OR: C
9/1
T: Paul PeterJ: Calvin Habib
6
(7)
Rocky Pathb9
58-8OR: CD
6/1
T: D Gray St JohnJ: Diego De Gouveia
7
(8)
Come The Dayb21
68-8OR: CD
12/1
T: Chris ErasmusJ: S Khumalo
8
(6)
Banha Bridge19
48-4OR: D
9/1
T: Candice DawsonJ: C Maujean
9
(1)
Kurt's Approvalb21
68-4OR: CD
20/1
T: Chris ErasmusJ: Marco V'Rensburg
10
(9)
Christopher Robinb9
48-3OR:
13/2
T: D Gray St JohnJ: Tejash Juglall

Betting

Forecast

Nimcha (15/8), At Hand (4/1), Rocky Path (6/1), Christopher Robin (13/2), Zeal And Zest (7/1), Banha Bridge (9/1), Seventh Of June (9/1), Come The Day (12/1), Kurt's Approval (20/1), Wonderous Climber (33/1)

