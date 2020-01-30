Meetings
14:05 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020
1
(10)
69-10OR: C
33/1
2
(2)
79-5OR: CD
7/1
3
(5)
58-13OR: C
4/1
4
(4)
Nimchab21
58-11OR: CD
15/8
5
(3)
78-11OR: C
9/1
6
(7)
58-8OR: CD
6/1
7
(8)
Come The Dayb21
68-8OR: CD
12/1
8
(6)
48-4OR: D
9/1
9
(1)
68-4OR: CD
20/1
10
(9)
48-3OR:
13/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Nimcha (15/8), At Hand (4/1), Rocky Path (6/1), Christopher Robin (13/2), Zeal And Zest (7/1), Banha Bridge (9/1), Seventh Of June (9/1), Come The Day (12/1), Kurt's Approval (20/1), Wonderous Climber (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed