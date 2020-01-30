Meetings

13:30 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020

  • Book For SA Classic 7 March Mr 80 Handicap
  • 7f 210y, Good
  • 9 Runners
  • WinnerR52,194.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR1,795.006thR898.007thR898.008thR898.009thR898.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:15:55
1
(8)
March To Glory33
59-6OR: CD
20/1
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: S Khumalo
2
(6)
Perfactb49
59-5OR: CD
12/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: S Brown
3
(3)
Movie Magicb12
59-2OR:
12/1
T: Michael Nicholas HoudalakisJ: Marco V'Rensburg
4
(1)
Mambo Symphonyb19
69-1OR: D
11/4
T: Candice DawsonJ: G Lerena
5
(9)
Waqaasb12
59-0OR: BFCD
13/8
T: Fabian HabibJ: P Strydom
6
(2)
Matloob42
58-13OR: D
10/1
T: Sean TarryJ: Luke Ferraris
7
(4)
Baby Lets Mambob29
48-9OR:
50/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Mathew Thackeray
8
(7)
Capetown Affair12
48-5OR: CD
4/1
T: Ashley FortuneJ: Tejash Juglall (6)
9
(5)
Darkest Hourb12
68-5OR: CD
15/2
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: C Maujean

Betting

Forecast

Waqaas (13/8), Mambo Symphony (11/4), Capetown Affair (4/1), Darkest Hour (15/2), Matloob (10/1), Movie Magic (12/1), Perfact (12/1), March To Glory (20/1), Baby Lets Mambo (50/1)

