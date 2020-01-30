Meetings
13:30 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020
1
(8)
59-6OR: CD
20/1
2
(6)
Perfactb49
59-5OR: CD
12/1
3
(3)
Movie Magicb12
59-2OR:
12/1
4
(1)
69-1OR: D
11/4
5
(9)
Waqaasb12
59-0OR: BFCD
13/8
6
(2)
Matloob42
58-13OR: D
10/1
7
(4)
48-9OR:
50/1
8
(7)
48-5OR: CD
4/1
9
(5)
Darkest Hourb12
68-5OR: CD
15/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Waqaas (13/8), Mambo Symphony (11/4), Capetown Affair (4/1), Darkest Hour (15/2), Matloob (10/1), Movie Magic (12/1), Perfact (12/1), March To Glory (20/1), Baby Lets Mambo (50/1)
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
