Meetings
12:10 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020
1
(5)
Green Topb19
69-6OR: CD
4/1
4
(9)
59-1OR: D
10/1
5
(10)
48-13OR:
9/2
6
(2)
48-13OR: BFC
7/4
7
(4)
Sekhmet23
48-13OR: BFC
7/2
8
(3)
48-11OR: D
11/1
9
(11)
48-11OR: D
33/1
10
(1)
48-8OR: C
11/1
11
(8)
58-8OR: C
40/1
12
(12)
Picatrixb9
48-8OR: CD
40/1
Non-Runners
2
(6)
Golden Belle5
49-5OR: -
T: Sean TarryJ: R Danielson
3
(7)
Lady Of Steel5
49-5OR: -
T: Johan J VuurenJ: Luke Ferraris
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Rio's Winter (7/4), Sekhmet (7/2), Golden Belle (7/2), Green Top (4/1), Lady Of Steel (4/1), Stage Dance (9/2), Isle De France (10/1), Royal Lily (11/1), Gallic Princess (11/1), Queen Of Soul (33/1), Westwing Belter (40/1), Picatrix (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed