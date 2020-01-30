Meetings

12:10 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020

  • Book For Met In Jozi 1 February Graduation Plate (F & M)
  • 7f 46y, Good
  • 10 Runners
  • WinnerR52,194.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR1,795.006thR898.007thR898.008thR898.009thR898.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:12:11:15
1
(5)
Green Topb19
69-6OR: CD
4/1
T: Alec LairdJ: S Khumalo
4
(9)
Isle De France14
59-1OR: D
10/1
T: M F De KockJ: Jerome Moutard
5
(10)
Stage Dance26
48-13OR:
9/2
T: M F De KockJ: Callan Murray
6
(2)
Rio's Winter9
48-13OR: BFC
7/4
T: Stephen MoffattJ: G Lerena
7
(4)
Sekhmet23
48-13OR: BFC
7/2
T: Paul PeterJ: Warren Kennedy
8
(3)
Gallic Princess9
48-11OR: D
11/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Denis Schwarz
9
(11)
Queen Of Soul9
48-11OR: D
33/1
T: Dorrie ShamJ: S Brown
10
(1)
Royal Lily9
48-8OR: C
11/1
T: Dorrie ShamJ: C Maujean
11
(8)
Westwing Belter9
58-8OR: C
40/1
T: Stephen MoffattJ: Calvin Habib
12
(12)
Picatrixb9
48-8OR: CD
40/1
T: Gerald C WalkerJ: Mathew Thackeray

Non-Runners

2
(6)
Golden Belle5
49-5OR: -
T: Sean TarryJ: R Danielson
3
(7)
Lady Of Steel5
49-5OR: -
T: Johan J VuurenJ: Luke Ferraris

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Rio's Winter (7/4), Sekhmet (7/2), Golden Belle (7/2), Green Top (4/1), Lady Of Steel (4/1), Stage Dance (9/2), Isle De France (10/1), Royal Lily (11/1), Gallic Princess (11/1), Queen Of Soul (33/1), Westwing Belter (40/1), Picatrix (40/1)

