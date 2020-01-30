Meetings

11:40 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Betting World - 087 741 2777 Maiden Plate (F & M)
  • 7f 46y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR52,194.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR1,795.006thR898.007thR898.008thR898.009thR898.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:41:08
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Malvern23
49-6OR:
6/5
T: Candice DawsonJ: Warren Kennedy
2
(6)
Peaceontherocksb9
49-6OR:
11/8
T: M F De KockJ: Callan Murray
4
(9)
Fluorescent82
49-6OR:
14/1
T: Sean TarryJ: Luke Ferraris
5
(2)
Arabella Queen9
49-6OR:
50/1
T: Ashley FortuneJ: Craig Bantam
6
(10)
Candy Cane9
49-6OR:
66/1
T: Dorrie ShamJ: S Brown
8
(4)
Bianca
49-6OR:
6/1
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: Denis Schwarz
9
(13)
Limiting Factor91
49-6OR:
100/1
T: Stephanus BothaJ: Lukas Bester
10
(12)
Maitreya7
49-6OR:
100/1
T: Ashley FortuneJ: Calvin Habib
11
(14)
Saving Grace75
49-6OR:
66/1
T: Roy MagnerJ: R Danielson
12
(5)
Serenity72
49-6OR:
6/1
T: Mike/adam AzzieJ: S Khumalo
13
(7)
Skywards37
49-6OR:
100/1
T: Heather AdamsonJ: Mpumelelo Mjoka
14
(11)
Trousseau203
49-6OR:
66/1
T: Barend Daniel BotesJ: Mathew Thackeray

Non-Runners

3
(8)
Blessed Rain21
49-6OR: -
T: Stuart PettigrewJ: Diego De Gouveia
7
(3)
Sweet Chariot7
49-6OR: -
T: Dorrie ShamJ: C Maujean

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Malvern (6/5), Peaceontherocks (11/8), Bianca (6/1), Serenity (6/1), Fluorescent (14/1), Blessed Rain (16/1), Sweet Chariot (33/1), Arabella Queen (50/1), Trousseau (66/1), Saving Grace (66/1), Candy Cane (66/1), Maitreya (100/1), Skywards (100/1), Limiting Factor (100/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
7/4
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
4/1
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
11/2
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
11/2
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
15/2
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
8/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
80/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 21m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 42m
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex