Meetings
11:40 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
Malvern23
49-6OR:
6/5
2
(6)
49-6OR:
11/8
4
(9)
49-6OR:
14/1
5
(2)
49-6OR:
50/1
6
(10)
49-6OR:
66/1
8
(4)
49-6OR:
6/1
9
(13)
49-6OR:
100/1
10
(12)
49-6OR:
100/1
11
(14)
49-6OR:
66/1
12
(5)
Serenity72
49-6OR:
6/1
13
(7)
Skywards37
49-6OR:
100/1
14
(11)
Trousseau203
49-6OR:
66/1
Non-Runners
3
(8)
Blessed Rain21
49-6OR: -
T: Stuart PettigrewJ: Diego De Gouveia
7
(3)
Sweet Chariot7
49-6OR: -
T: Dorrie ShamJ: C Maujean
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Malvern (6/5), Peaceontherocks (11/8), Bianca (6/1), Serenity (6/1), Fluorescent (14/1), Blessed Rain (16/1), Sweet Chariot (33/1), Arabella Queen (50/1), Trousseau (66/1), Saving Grace (66/1), Candy Cane (66/1), Maitreya (100/1), Skywards (100/1), Limiting Factor (100/1)
