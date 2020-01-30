Meetings

11:10 Vaal Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • All To Come Graduation Plate (F & M)
  • 4f 214y, Good
  • 7 Runners
  • WinnerR52,194.002ndR18,009.003rdR8,995.004thR4,507.005thR1,795.006thR898.007thR898.008thR898.009thR898.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:10:45
1
(6)
Impressive Duchess5
49-6OR: D
33/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Marco V'Rensburg
2
(1)
Before The Dawnb49
49-6OR: CD
33/1
T: Ashley FortuneJ: S Khumalo
3
(4)
Summer Afternoon47
59-5OR: CD
5/1
T: Sean TarryJ: Luke Ferraris
4
(5)
Yessiricanboogie187
49-2OR: D
11/4
T: Gareth (jnr)J: Denis Schwarz
5
(2)
Glowtoria21
49-2OR: D
11/4
T: David NieuwenhuizenJ: Warren Kennedy
6
(3)
Madame Patrice5
49-2OR: CD
7/1
T: Corne SpiesJ: Callan Murray
8
(8)
Seemyvisionb28
49-1OR: BFCD
2/1
T: Roy MagnerJ: G Lerena

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Rainbow Haze21
49-2OR: -
T: Paul MatchettJ: Devin Habib

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Seemyvision (2/1), Yessiricanboogie (11/4), Glowtoria (11/4), Summer Afternoon (5/1), Madame Patrice (7/1), Rainbow Haze (10/1), Impressive Duchess (33/1), Before The Dawn (33/1)

