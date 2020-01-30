Meetings

15:35 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap (Class 6)
  • 6f 16y, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:1m 16.27sOff time:15:35:50
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(2)
Yukon Missionp110
39-12OR: 67
4/1
T: J J QuinnJ: Jason Hart

Cost 75,000gns as a yearling; placed (beaten 3L) on handicap debut at Kempton (6f) recently; 1lb lower in newly-applied cheekpieces.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
Holy Eleanorb7
39-12OR: 67
10/3
T: Archie WatsonJ: Hollie Doyle

Consistent, albeit has had plenty of opportunities to break the duck (0-9); bumped into a very well-backed winner (Mews House) over 5f here last week; reasonable chance.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(5)
Interrupted Dreamb16
39-7OR: 62
12/1
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: George Rooke (7)

Headed inside the final 100 yards when runner-up over 1m here in September; all downhill since (0-4) and the blinkers are now applied; others preferred.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(7)
Constitutional7
39-7OR: 62
9/4
T: K R BurkeJ: Harrison Shaw (3)

Much improved when springing a 33-1 shock at Newcastle (7f) in September 2019; solid since (including at this track, 6f-7f); was badly hampered when seemingly full of running at Newcastle last week; player.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Alex Gracie27
39-5OR: 60
14/1
T: S DixonJ: Jonathan Fisher (5)

Lightly raced (0-5 here); 2lb lower than when finishing third to Navajo Dawn over 5f earlier this month - form which is comparable with Holy Eleanor on a line through Mews House.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Microscopic27
39-2OR: 57
33/1
T: P D EvansJ: C Lee

Maiden (0-9); joined Dave Evans for just £3,800 in November 2019; it's difficult to envisage a scenario where she can reverse recent 5f course form with Alex Gracie.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(4)
Lord P12
39-1OR: 56
4/1
T: R HannonJ: Thore Hammer Hansen (5)

Cost 47,000gns as a yearling; has shown moderate form in novice company - only fifth of nine to Elmejor (stablemate second) at Chelmsford (7f) 12 days ago; considerably more needed now sent handicapping.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
7Geography Teacher38-913/2Full Result
T: Roger FellJ: Hollie Doyle

Betting

Forecast

Constitutional (9/4), Holy Eleanor (10/3), Lord P (4/1), Yukon Mission (4/1), Interrupted Dream (12/1), Alex Gracie (14/1), Microscopic (33/1)

Verdict

An interesting contest for the three-year-old's. Holy Eleanor has had plenty of opportunities to break the duck (0-9), but equally she has performed consistently and did bump into a very well-backed winner over 5f here last week. Meanwhile, both Yukon Mission and Alex Gracie are more lightly raced. However, we'll elect to stick with Karl Burke's CONSTITUTIONAL who was badly hampered when seemingly full of running (fifth) at Newcastle last week. He handles this Fibresand surface and probably would've won here (7f) on his penultimate start but for getting motoring all too late in the day.
  1. Constitutional
  2. Holy Eleanor
  3. Alex Gracie

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:30 Charles Town
1
(1)
Joopster
J: Luis Batista
2/3
2
(2)
Malibu Sunset
J: Fredy Peltroche
3/1
5
(5)
Little Plumber
J: Antonio Lopez
7/2
6
(6)
He's Special
J: Jason Simpson
12/1
4
(4)
Walk To Freedom
J: Sunday Jr Diaz
12/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby