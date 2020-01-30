15:35 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020
Cost 75,000gns as a yearling; placed (beaten 3L) on handicap debut at Kempton (6f) recently; 1lb lower in newly-applied cheekpieces.
Consistent, albeit has had plenty of opportunities to break the duck (0-9); bumped into a very well-backed winner (Mews House) over 5f here last week; reasonable chance.
Headed inside the final 100 yards when runner-up over 1m here in September; all downhill since (0-4) and the blinkers are now applied; others preferred.
Much improved when springing a 33-1 shock at Newcastle (7f) in September 2019; solid since (including at this track, 6f-7f); was badly hampered when seemingly full of running at Newcastle last week; player.
Lightly raced (0-5 here); 2lb lower than when finishing third to Navajo Dawn over 5f earlier this month - form which is comparable with Holy Eleanor on a line through Mews House.
Maiden (0-9); joined Dave Evans for just £3,800 in November 2019; it's difficult to envisage a scenario where she can reverse recent 5f course form with Alex Gracie.
Cost 47,000gns as a yearling; has shown moderate form in novice company - only fifth of nine to Elmejor (stablemate second) at Chelmsford (7f) 12 days ago; considerably more needed now sent handicapping.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|7
|Geography Teacher
|3
|8-9
|13/2
|Full Result
|T: Roger FellJ: Hollie Doyle
Betting
Forecast
Constitutional (9/4), Holy Eleanor (10/3), Lord P (4/1), Yukon Mission (4/1), Interrupted Dream (12/1), Alex Gracie (14/1), Microscopic (33/1)
Verdict
- Constitutional
- Holy Eleanor
- Alex Gracie
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.