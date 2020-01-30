Meetings

15:05 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020

  • Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 13y, Standard
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,429.002nd£1,020.003rd£510.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 42.27sOff time:15:05:42
1
(5)
Forsetih7(ex 5)
49-11OR: 69CD
5/2
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Has rediscovered his spark for Mick Appleby and seeks a hat-trick following a couple of recent course wins (7f-1m); carries 5lb extra for beating Casina Di Notte by ½L last week; key player.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(9)
Lightning Attack26
49-7OR: 70
25/1
T: A G NewcombeJ: A Mullen

Ploughed through the mud to win a Redcar seller (1m2f, heavy) for Richard Fahey in October 2019 - beat former stablemate Indomeno; weakened on Kempton debut (1m4f) for Tony Newcombe; the drop back to 1m is considered a plus.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(8)
Oud Metha Bridgee/s23
69-7OR: 70D
11/2
T: Miss J FeildenJ: Grace McEntee (7)

Hit the frame in first-time eye-shields over C&D 23 days ago (beaten 2L by the Karl Burke-trained Little India); ready winner from this mark at Yarmouth (1m, heavy) in June 2019; place claims.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Railport Dollyh10
59-6OR: 69
7/1
T: T D BarronJ: Phil Dennis

Runner-up over 1m2f (heavy) at Redcar in October 2019; hasn't scaled such heights since and is now 0-4 on the AW; the handicapper is giving her a real chance from a reduced mark; what can she find on Fibresand debut?

Last RunWatch last race
5
(4)
Allux Boyp10
69-3OR: 66
33/1
T: N TinklerJ: Faye McManoman (5)

Below-par since winning at Wolverhampton (1m+) in July 2019; it's difficult to build a constructive case with regards his chances on a different racing surface.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(10)
Rock Iconh10(ex 4)
79-3OR: 62D
7/2
T: R A TealJ: J Quinn

Bounced right back to form (second start for Roger Teal) when bounding clear on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton (1m+) ten days ago - beat Critical Thinking by 5L; has to be feared if able to replicate such form at Southwell.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(2)
Sans Souci Bayb17
69-1OR: 64
66/1
T: S DixonJ: Jonathan Fisher (5)

Theoretically is attractively weighted on the pick of his 2018 turf form, yet was slowly away and ran poorly on his return to the track here (7f) 17 days ago; look elsewhere.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Jazz Handsp18
49-1OR: 64CD
11/4
T: R A FaheyJ: Barry McHugh

Lost his unbeaten C&D record (now 3-4) when a respectable third to Silverturnstogold in a Class 4 handicap 18 days ago; sits on a career high mark, but very risky to dismiss with Barry McHugh back in the saddle.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(7)
Grayboyb114
48-8OR: 57
50/1
T: D H BrownJ: Raul Da Silva

Five-race maiden; 40-1 when last of 12 to Star Cracker on handicap debut (first start for nine months) at Newcastle (6f) a fortnight ago; blinkers are hastily applied.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

9
(1)
Fox Shinji18
48-10OR: 59
T: A M BaldingJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
3Mr Coco Bean59-08/1Full Result
T: T D BarronJ: Joshua Bryan

Betting

Forecast

Forseti (5/2), Jazz Hands (11/4), Rock Icon (7/2), Fox Shinji (9/2), Oud Metha Bridge (11/2), Railport Dolly (7/1), Lightning Attack (25/1), Allux Boy (33/1), Grayboy (50/1), Sans Souci Bay (66/1)

Verdict

The top-weight Forseti seeks a quickfire Southwell hat-trick for Mick Appleby and Alistair Rawlinson, while the penalised Rock Icon would be a real force to be reckoned with if in the same fettle as at Wolverhampton (effectiveness on Fibresand is untested). Meanwhile both Oud Metha Bridge (last winning mark) and Railport Dolly (easing) hold outside place prospects from a handicapping perspective. However, it can pay to give one final chance to the Richard Fahey-trained JAZZ HANDS. Despite losing his unbeaten C&D record latest, that was in a stronger race (Class 4) and the suspicion is that he'll fare better for having Barry McHugh back in the saddle.
  1. Jazz Hands
  2. Forseti
  3. Oud Metha Bridge

