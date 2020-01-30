15:05 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020
Has rediscovered his spark for Mick Appleby and seeks a hat-trick following a couple of recent course wins (7f-1m); carries 5lb extra for beating Casina Di Notte by ½L last week; key player.
Ploughed through the mud to win a Redcar seller (1m2f, heavy) for Richard Fahey in October 2019 - beat former stablemate Indomeno; weakened on Kempton debut (1m4f) for Tony Newcombe; the drop back to 1m is considered a plus.
Hit the frame in first-time eye-shields over C&D 23 days ago (beaten 2L by the Karl Burke-trained Little India); ready winner from this mark at Yarmouth (1m, heavy) in June 2019; place claims.
Runner-up over 1m2f (heavy) at Redcar in October 2019; hasn't scaled such heights since and is now 0-4 on the AW; the handicapper is giving her a real chance from a reduced mark; what can she find on Fibresand debut?
Below-par since winning at Wolverhampton (1m+) in July 2019; it's difficult to build a constructive case with regards his chances on a different racing surface.
Bounced right back to form (second start for Roger Teal) when bounding clear on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton (1m+) ten days ago - beat Critical Thinking by 5L; has to be feared if able to replicate such form at Southwell.
Theoretically is attractively weighted on the pick of his 2018 turf form, yet was slowly away and ran poorly on his return to the track here (7f) 17 days ago; look elsewhere.
Lost his unbeaten C&D record (now 3-4) when a respectable third to Silverturnstogold in a Class 4 handicap 18 days ago; sits on a career high mark, but very risky to dismiss with Barry McHugh back in the saddle.
Five-race maiden; 40-1 when last of 12 to Star Cracker on handicap debut (first start for nine months) at Newcastle (6f) a fortnight ago; blinkers are hastily applied.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|3
|Mr Coco Bean
|5
|9-0
|8/1
|Full Result
|T: T D BarronJ: Joshua Bryan
Betting
Forecast
Forseti (5/2), Jazz Hands (11/4), Rock Icon (7/2), Fox Shinji (9/2), Oud Metha Bridge (11/2), Railport Dolly (7/1), Lightning Attack (25/1), Allux Boy (33/1), Grayboy (50/1), Sans Souci Bay (66/1)
Verdict
- Jazz Hands
- Forseti
- Oud Metha Bridge
