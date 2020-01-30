Verdict

Jazz Hands Forseti Oud Metha Bridge

The top-weightseeks a quickfire Southwell hat-trick for Mick Appleby and Alistair Rawlinson, while the penalisedwould be a real force to be reckoned with if in the same fettle as at Wolverhampton (effectiveness on Fibresand is untested). Meanwhile both(last winning mark) and(easing) hold outside place prospects from a handicapping perspective. However, it can pay to give one final chance to the Richard Fahey-trained. Despite losing his unbeaten C&D record latest, that was in a stronger race (Class 4) and the suspicion is that he'll fare better for having Barry McHugh back in the saddle.