13:55 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020
No win since June 2018 (1m2f, Chepstow) and twice well beaten over hurdles in recent months; look elsewhere.
Reasonably unexposed after just six starts; ran on to take second place on debut for James Ferguson at Lingfield (1m2f) 12 days ago; dam Barshiba was a Group 2 winner (1m-1m4f); worth chancing in a weak race.
Flat maiden (0-10); returned from a stint over hurdles with a surprise 33-1 second at Newcastle (1m4½f) 13 days ago; a repeat (certainly isn't guaranteed) would give him a realistic chance.
Won twice for Iain Jardine at Bath (1m2f, firm) during September 2019; sits higher in the weights as a result on debut for Roy Bowring (bought for £3,000 in December 2019).
Eight-race maiden; low-key since finishing third on handicap debut (for Andrew Balding) at Newbury (1m, good to soft) in June 2019; effectiveness on Fibresand open to discussion; stablemate of Vale Of Rock.
Poor strike-rate (1-28 on the AW); folded quickly from the home turn in a difficult to fathom race (result wise) over 1m6f here a fortnight ago; will need to do better in order to trouble Tyrsal.
Previously with Julia Fielden; broke her duck on just her second start for Tony Carroll when winning a porous looking Class 6 classified stakes here (1m3f) 25 days ago; a subsequent 3lb rise is more than enough.
Seven-race maiden; was returning from a break when a distant 40-1 second to the handicap blot Foresee at Newcastle (1m4½f) a fortnight ago; may progress for that run; Fibresand debut.
Game winner over 1m6f here recently (somehow reversing placings with Cold Harbour, Princess Harley and Going Native et al); has since left the care of Shaun Keightley to join Phil McEntee; can't be dismissed.
Returned to the track following a mammoth absence at Chelmsford (1m) three weeks ago - tailed-off last of 14; eye-shields are now applied to this ex-Jane Chapple-Hyam trained runner; makes no appeal whatsoever.
Maiden (0-10); was having her first start since October 2016 when beaten miles (eighth of nine) in a C&D novice (50-1) 17 days ago; very unappealing stablemate of Strict.
A regular over 1m here this winter (form figures 43343); one-paced third to Palazzo in a Class 6 classified stakes latest; 1-23 career; has nothing to lose by trying 1m4f (brother to a 2m-2m1f hurdle winner).
Seven-race maiden (ex-Richard Hannon); 25-1 when finishing in the midfield on debut for Eve Johnson Houghton at Chelmsford (1m2f) four weeks ago; definite stamina reservations over 1m4f.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Croeso Cymraeg
|5
|8-12
|4/1
|Full Result
|T: H J EvansJ: Raul Da Silva
Betting
Forecast
Telekinetic (7/2), Arabian King (9/2), Ateescomponent (9/2), Strict (11/2), Frame Rate (7/1), Bolt N Brown (10/1), Going Native (14/1), About Glory (14/1), Tyrsal (16/1), Essenaitch (20/1), Face Like Thunder (22/1), Clubora (28/1), Vale Of Rock (100/1), Noble Gesture (100/1)
Verdict
- Arabian King
- Ateescomponent
- Face Like Thunder
