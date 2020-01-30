Meetings

13:55 Southwell Thu 30 January 2020

  • BetYourWay At Betway Handicap (Class 6)
  • 1m 4f 14y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£300.005th£300.006th£300.007th£300.008th£300.00
  • Surface: Fibresand
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 37.79sOff time:13:56:51
1
(2)
Essenaitch14
79-9OR: 57C
20/1
T: P D EvansJ: C Lee

No win since June 2018 (1m2f, Chepstow) and twice well beaten over hurdles in recent months; look elsewhere.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Arabian Kingt12
49-6OR: 57BF
9/2
T: James FergusonJ: L Morris

Reasonably unexposed after just six starts; ran on to take second place on debut for James Ferguson at Lingfield (1m2f) 12 days ago; dam Barshiba was a Group 2 winner (1m-1m4f); worth chancing in a weak race.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(11)
Frame Ratep13
59-5OR: 53
7/1
T: I JardineJ: P Mulrennan

Flat maiden (0-10); returned from a stint over hurdles with a surprise 33-1 second at Newcastle (1m4½f) 13 days ago; a repeat (certainly isn't guaranteed) would give him a realistic chance.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
About Gloryp92
69-5OR: 53
14/1
T: S R BowringJ: Lewis Edmunds

Won twice for Iain Jardine at Bath (1m2f, firm) during September 2019; sits higher in the weights as a result on debut for Roy Bowring (bought for £3,000 in December 2019).

Last RunWatch last race
5
(13)
Strictp13
49-5OR: 56
11/2
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Eight-race maiden; low-key since finishing third on handicap debut (for Andrew Balding) at Newbury (1m, good to soft) in June 2019; effectiveness on Fibresand open to discussion; stablemate of Vale Of Rock.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(1)
Going Native15
59-3OR: 51CD
14/1
T: Olly WilliamsJ: Rhona Pindar (7)

Poor strike-rate (1-28 on the AW); folded quickly from the home turn in a difficult to fathom race (result wise) over 1m6f here a fortnight ago; will need to do better in order to trouble Tyrsal.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(14)
Telekinetich25
59-3OR: 51C
7/2
T: A W CarrollJ: Hollie Doyle

Previously with Julia Fielden; broke her duck on just her second start for Tony Carroll when winning a porous looking Class 6 classified stakes here (1m3f) 25 days ago; a subsequent 3lb rise is more than enough.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
(9)
Ateescomponent13
49-2OR: 53
9/2
T: T D BarronJ: Phil Dennis

Seven-race maiden; was returning from a break when a distant 40-1 second to the handicap blot Foresee at Newcastle (1m4½f) a fortnight ago; may progress for that run; Fibresand debut.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(3)
Tyrsalp15
98-13OR: 47CD
16/1
T: P S McEnteeJ: Grace McEntee (7)

Game winner over 1m6f here recently (somehow reversing placings with Cold Harbour, Princess Harley and Going Native et al); has since left the care of Shaun Keightley to join Phil McEntee; can't be dismissed.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(12)
Noble Gesturee/s121
58-12OR: 46
100/1
T: L McJannetJ: William Cox (3)

Returned to the track following a mammoth absence at Chelmsford (1m) three weeks ago - tailed-off last of 14; eye-shields are now applied to this ex-Jane Chapple-Hyam trained runner; makes no appeal whatsoever.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
(10)
Vale Of Rockh17
78-12OR: 45
100/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Theodore Ladd (3)

Maiden (0-10); was having her first start since October 2016 when beaten miles (eighth of nine) in a C&D novice (50-1) 17 days ago; very unappealing stablemate of Strict.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(5)
Face Like Thunderb,e/s23
58-12OR: 45
22/1
T: J ButlerJ: D E Hogan (3)

A regular over 1m here this winter (form figures 43343); one-paced third to Palazzo in a Class 6 classified stakes latest; 1-23 career; has nothing to lose by trying 1m4f (brother to a 2m-2m1f hurdle winner).

Last RunWatch last race
14
(8)
Clubora28
48-9OR: 45
28/1
T: Eve Johnson HoughtonJ: Georgia Dobie (5)

Seven-race maiden (ex-Richard Hannon); 25-1 when finishing in the midfield on debut for Eve Johnson Houghton at Chelmsford (1m2f) four weeks ago; definite stamina reservations over 1m4f.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Bolt N Brown17
49-4OR: 55
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: Non Runner

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
4Croeso Cymraeg58-124/1Full Result
T: H J EvansJ: Raul Da Silva

Betting

Forecast

Telekinetic (7/2), Arabian King (9/2), Ateescomponent (9/2), Strict (11/2), Frame Rate (7/1), Bolt N Brown (10/1), Going Native (14/1), About Glory (14/1), Tyrsal (16/1), Essenaitch (20/1), Face Like Thunder (22/1), Clubora (28/1), Vale Of Rock (100/1), Noble Gesture (100/1)

Verdict

A winnable contest in which the vast majority are thoroughly exposed. Tyrsal turned the form book on it's head when winning over 1m6f here recently (holds Going Native) and has since switched stables. Ateescomponent was no match for a handicap blot (Foresee) at Newcastle a fortnight ago, but there was a ray of light shown and he could progress in terms of fitness if handling the Fibresand surface. However, the suggested advice is to take a chance on the stamina reserves of ARABIAN KING. He ran creditably on debut for James Ferguson (Lingfield) and has Luke Morris back in the saddle with confidence taken from his pedigree (dam Barshiba won over 1m4f).
  1. Arabian King
  2. Ateescomponent
  3. Face Like Thunder

