16:50 Meydan Thu 30 January 2020

  • Mina Rashid Handicap - Turf
  • 1m, Good
  • 16 Runners
  • Winner271,768.00 AED2nd102,796.00 AED3rd51,068.00 AED4th23,372.00 AED5th11,780.00 AED6th7,029.00 AED
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:1m 36.31sOff time:16:50:49
1
(14)
Surroundingt14
79-6OR: 104D
16/1
T: M HalfordJ: R P Whelan
2
(15)
Land Of Legends159
49-5OR: 103
6/1
T: S bin SuroorJ: C Soumillon
3
(1)
Motafaawit166
49-5OR: 103
18/1
T: D WatsonJ: P J Dobbs
4
(3)
Salute The Soldier132
59-5OR: 103D
16/1
T: F NassJ: A de Vries
5
(11)
Wait Forever21
59-2OR: 100D
18/1
T: M BottiJ: A Fresu
6
(16)
Bay Of Poetst121
69-1OR: 99D
50/1
T: I MohammedJ: F Veron
7
(6)
Championshipt28
99-1OR: 99CD
33/1
T: A Bin HarmashJ: Connor Beasley
8
(2)
Bopedro103
49-0OR: 98D
16/1
T: S SeemarJ: S Foley
9
(9)
Firmamentp21
88-13OR: 97D
13/2
T: D O'MearaJ: D Tudhope
10
(8)
Lyndon Bb121
48-13OR: 97D
13/2
T: G ScottJ: James Doyle
11
(5)
Ocean Furyt133
48-13OR: 97D
28/1
T: D O'neillJ: P Cosgrave
12
(13)
Freescape21
58-11OR: 95D
22/1
T: D MarnaneJ: R Mullen
13
(7)
Good Fortunet21
48-11OR: 95C
3/1
T: C ApplebyJ: W Buick
14
(4)
Yaalailb14
58-11OR: 95D
25/1
T: A Al RayhiJ: Dane O'Neill
15
(12)
Moqtarreb14
48-10OR: 94D
15/2
T: A Al RayhiJ: Jim Crowley
16
(10)
Wings Of Time187
48-10OR: 94D
12/1
T: C ApplebyJ: M Barzalona

Non-Runners

17
Geological14
88-9OR: 93
T: D EnglishJ: Reserve 1
18
Cliffs Of Capri21
68-8OR: 92
T: J A OsborneJ: Reserve 2
19
Laieth14
58-8OR: 92
T: F NassJ: Reserve 3
20
Marhaban21
48-8OR: 92
T: C ApplebyJ: Reserve 4

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Good Fortune (3/1), Land Of Legends (6/1), Firmament (13/2), Lyndon B (13/2), Moqtarreb (15/2), Wings Of Time (12/1), Salute The Soldier (16/1), Surrounding (16/1), Bopedro (16/1), Wait Forever (18/1), Motafaawit (18/1), Freescape (22/1), Yaalail (25/1), Ocean Fury (28/1), Championship (33/1), Bay Of Poets (50/1), Marhaban (N/A), Laieth (N/A), Cliffs Of Capri (N/A), Geological (N/A)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

