Meetings
15:05 Meydan Thu 30 January 2020
1
(1)
Sharpaloh,t7
89-0OR: 101D
66/1
2
(2)
Loxleyp14
59-0OR: 107D
6/1
3
(3)
Mountain Hunterp128
69-0OR: 108CD
7/1
4
(4)
Dream Castlep14
69-0OR: 110CD
11/4
5
(5)
69-0OR: 107D
14/1
6
(6)
99-0OR: 108CD
66/1
7
(7)
Barney Roy226
69-0OR: 115BF
6/5
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Barney Roy (6/5), Dream Castle (11/4), Loxley (6/1), Mountain Hunter (7/1), Majestic Mambo (14/1), Sharpalo (66/1), Light The Lights (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:30 Charles Town
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed