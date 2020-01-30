Meetings
19:15 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020
1
30-0OR:
12/1
2
30-0OR:
14/1
3
30-0OR:
33/1
4
30-0OR:
22/1
5
30-0OR:
22/1
6
30-0OR:
11/4
7
30-0OR:
8/1
8
30-0OR:
13/8
9
30-0OR:
6/1
10
30-0OR:
6/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hooker Mannetot (13/8), Heaven Julry (11/4), Heros De Beaucamp (6/1), Herra D'avenir (6/1), Ho My God One (8/1), Huriel Speedhycat (12/1), Heroine Des Loups (14/1), Hosto Des Duriez (22/1), Havane De Coudde (22/1), Helice D'or (33/1)
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
