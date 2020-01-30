Meetings

19:15 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Parc Des Ecrins - Attele
  • 1m 2f 41y, Standard
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner€8,820.002nd€2,800.003rd€1,399.004th€981.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Huriel Speedhycat
30-0OR:
12/1
T: L LerenardJ: P Callier
2
Heroine Des Loups7
30-0OR:
14/1
T: L LerenardJ: F Jamard
3
Helice D'or7
30-0OR:
33/1
T: G AlaineJ: M Aoudia
4
Havane De Coudde
30-0OR:
22/1
T: L LerenardJ: L Lerenard
5
Hosto Des Duriez7
30-0OR:
22/1
T: L LerenardJ: B Ruet
6
Heaven Julry16
30-0OR:
11/4
T: J P GauvinJ: J P Gauvin
7
Ho My God One7
30-0OR:
8/1
T: B ChourreJ: B Chourre
8
Hooker Mannetot
30-0OR:
13/8
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
9
Herra D'avenir19
30-0OR:
6/1
T: J R DelliauxJ: D Bekaert
10
Heros De Beaucamp139
30-0OR:
6/1
T: J GrumetzJ: J Grumetz

Betting

Forecast

Hooker Mannetot (13/8), Heaven Julry (11/4), Heros De Beaucamp (6/1), Herra D'avenir (6/1), Ho My God One (8/1), Huriel Speedhycat (12/1), Heroine Des Loups (14/1), Hosto Des Duriez (22/1), Havane De Coudde (22/1), Helice D'or (33/1)

