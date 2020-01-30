Meetings

18:45 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Parc Du Massif Des Bauges - Attele
  • 1m 5f 120y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€10,080.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€1,120.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Flore Phil5
50-0OR:
66/1
T: M MessagerJ: B Clairet
2
Fervent Well45
50-0OR:
50/1
T: A WilderbeekJ: Mlle J Gregori
3
Falga De Ritz7
50-0OR:
9/1
T: P CallierJ: P Lerenard
4
Free Love21
50-0OR:
7/2
T: Y A BriandJ: H Neuville
5
Fripon Du Jour5
50-0OR:
7/2
T: T H BussetJ: Mlle J Busset
6
Favici Pasmarick23
50-0OR:
11/4
T: P DanetJ: Y Danet
7
Fulgor131
50-0OR:
20/1
T: J M GauvinJ: Mlle L Fernandez
8
Falco Da Vinci163
50-0OR:
28/1
T: M BonnefoyJ: Mlle M Heymans
9
Falco Phil12
50-0OR:
28/1
T: M MessagerJ: G Blanchard
10
Fanatic Seven7
50-0OR:
50/1
T: L LerenardJ: B Thienne
11
Flamboyante D'ete7
50-0OR:
13/2
T: F J PeltierJ: Mme M Peltier
12
Farceuse De Meauce5
50-0OR:
20/1
T: R DespresJ: A Cury
13
Freddy Boy5
50-0OR:
12/1
T: Mickael CormyJ: A P Giraud
14
Filae De Soyora16
50-0OR:
8/1
T: H Chauve-LaffayJ: Q Chauve-laffay

Betting

Forecast

Favici Pasmarick (11/4), Fripon Du Jour (7/2), Free Love (7/2), Flamboyante D'ete (13/2), Filae De Soyora (8/1), Falga De Ritz (9/1), Freddy Boy (12/1), Farceuse De Meauce (20/1), Fulgor (20/1), Falco Da Vinci (28/1), Falco Phil (28/1), Fervent Well (50/1), Fanatic Seven (50/1), Flore Phil (66/1)

