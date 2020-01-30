Meetings
17:10 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020
1
40-0OR:
66/1
2
40-0OR:
22/1
3
40-0OR:
40/1
4
40-0OR:
28/1
5
40-0OR:
40/1
6
40-0OR:
40/1
7
40-0OR:
28/1
8
40-0OR:
14/1
9
40-0OR:
11/1
10
40-0OR:
9/2
11
40-0OR:
11/1
12
40-0OR:
6/4
13
40-0OR:
15/2
14
40-0OR:
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Grand Pajelo (6/4), Graceland (7/2), Get My Love (9/2), Golden Marceaux (15/2), Gold Du Rabutin (11/1), Graal Du Vivier (11/1), Gare A Elle (14/1), Galaxie De Daidou (22/1), Gravner (28/1), Girl Oaks (28/1), Grand Major (40/1), Ghost Des Charrons (40/1), Gavroche De Bianca (40/1), Gracieuse (66/1)
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
