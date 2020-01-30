Meetings

17:10 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Parc Du Queyras - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Gracieuse
40-0OR:
66/1
T: Ch CombyJ: B Ruet
2
Galaxie De Daidou28
40-0OR:
22/1
T: L LerenardJ: L Lerenard
3
Gavroche De Bianca7
40-0OR:
40/1
T: B ChourreJ: B Chourre
4
Girl Oaks16
40-0OR:
28/1
T: G VidalJ: G Vidal
5
Grand Major7
40-0OR:
40/1
T: A TintillierJ: A Tintillier
6
Ghost Des Charrons7
40-0OR:
40/1
T: Joris FilograssoJ: M Daougabel
7
Gravner7
40-0OR:
28/1
T: M BussetJ: L Verriere
8
Gare A Elle7
40-0OR:
14/1
T: S DumontJ: L Lamaziere
9
Graal Du Vivier13
40-0OR:
11/1
T: M PerrilJ: M Perril
10
Get My Love18
40-0OR:
9/2
T: J M RoubaudJ: S Stefano
11
Gold Du Rabutin22
40-0OR:
11/1
T: G R HuguetJ: J Cuoq
12
Grand Pajelo22
40-0OR:
6/4
T: Y A BriandJ: Y A Briand
13
Golden Marceaux80
40-0OR:
15/2
T: G LaurentJ: P Callier
14
Graceland72
40-0OR:
7/2
T: Mickael CormyJ: Mickael Cormy

Betting

Forecast

Grand Pajelo (6/4), Graceland (7/2), Get My Love (9/2), Golden Marceaux (15/2), Gold Du Rabutin (11/1), Graal Du Vivier (11/1), Gare A Elle (14/1), Galaxie De Daidou (22/1), Gravner (28/1), Girl Oaks (28/1), Grand Major (40/1), Ghost Des Charrons (40/1), Gavroche De Bianca (40/1), Gracieuse (66/1)

