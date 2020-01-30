Meetings
16:02 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020
1
70-0OR:
9/1
2
80-0OR:
28/1
3
Cazario57
80-0OR:
40/1
4
70-0OR:
40/1
5
Caresa24
80-0OR:
5/2
6
Chenonceau259
80-0OR:
22/1
7
70-0OR:
22/1
8
70-0OR:
6/1
9
Daryl Impey155
70-0OR:
5/1
10
90-0OR:
33/1
11
70-0OR:
14/1
12
80-0OR:
28/1
13
70-0OR:
9/2
14
70-0OR:
80/1
15
80-0OR:
7/1
16
80-0OR:
40/1
17
90-0OR:
33/1
18
90-0OR:
28/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Caresa (5/2), Davidoff Du Klau (9/2), Daryl Impey (5/1), Darwin Louki (6/1), Coeur D'Occagnes (7/1), Devoir Math (9/1), Dossarie De Guez (14/1), Chenonceau (22/1), Diva Des Forges (22/1), Biggy D'Avril (28/1), Couronne D'or (28/1), Canal D'Arthe (28/1), Banjo D'Or (33/1), Bella Nova (33/1), Cazario (40/1), Classic D'urzy (40/1), Duc De Clarbec (40/1), Disco Des Taureaux (80/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:35 Leopardstown
1
(0)
Bigbadandbeautiful
J: Mr J J Codd
4
(0)
Castra Vetera
J: Mr T Hamilton
3
(0)
Carrigeen Lotus
J: Miss E A Lalor
7
(0)
Politesse
J: Mr F Maguire
6
(0)
Lady Temperance
J: Mr P W Mullins
10
(0)
The West Awaits
J: Mr R Deegan
2
(0)
Darling Daughter
J: Ms L O'Neill
11
(0)
Mind Sunday
J: Miss A B O'Connor
5
(0)
Dreamingandhoping
J: Mr D L Queally
9
(0)
Jeremys Jewel
J: Mr B O'Neill
8
(0)
Fairyhill Run
J: Mr R P Quinlan
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed