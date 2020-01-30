Meetings

16:02 Lyon La Soie Thu 30 January 2020

  • Prix Parc Du Luberon - Attele
  • 1m 5f 92y, Standard
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€14,490.002nd€4,600.003rd€2,300.004th€1,610.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:05:26
1
Devoir Math7
70-0OR:
9/1
T: T H BussetJ: Th Busset
2
Couronne D'or7
80-0OR:
28/1
T: G AlaineJ: M Aoudia
3
Cazario57
80-0OR:
40/1
T: G TouronJ: G Touron
4
Duc De Clarbec72
70-0OR:
40/1
T: M BussetJ: M Busset
5
Caresa24
80-0OR:
5/2
T: B GoopJ: D Bekaert
6
Chenonceau259
80-0OR:
22/1
T: A WilderbeekJ: F Jamard
7
Diva Des Forges7
70-0OR:
22/1
T: G R HuguetJ: G R Huguet
8
Darwin Louki7
70-0OR:
6/1
T: J L VerriereJ: L Verriere
9
Daryl Impey155
70-0OR:
5/1
T: E BouyerJ: G Bouyer
10
Banjo D'Or7
90-0OR:
33/1
T: G TouronJ: Th Goujon
11
Dossarie De Guez113
70-0OR:
14/1
T: Mathieu DaougabelJ: M Daougabel
12
Canal D'Arthe7
80-0OR:
28/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
13
Davidoff Du Klau7
70-0OR:
9/2
T: R MourlonJ: Y A Briand
14
Disco Des Taureaux95
70-0OR:
80/1
T: G RaffestinJ: G Raffestin
15
Coeur D'Occagnes15
80-0OR:
7/1
T: J M RoubaudJ: K Devienne
16
Classic D'urzy160
80-0OR:
40/1
T: G FournigaultJ: Mlle V Lemetayer
17
Bella Nova85
90-0OR:
33/1
T: A BonnefoyJ: A Bonnefoy
18
Biggy D'Avril80
90-0OR:
28/1
T: B RuetJ: B Ruet

Betting

Forecast

Caresa (5/2), Davidoff Du Klau (9/2), Daryl Impey (5/1), Darwin Louki (6/1), Coeur D'Occagnes (7/1), Devoir Math (9/1), Dossarie De Guez (14/1), Chenonceau (22/1), Diva Des Forges (22/1), Biggy D'Avril (28/1), Couronne D'or (28/1), Canal D'Arthe (28/1), Banjo D'Or (33/1), Bella Nova (33/1), Cazario (40/1), Classic D'urzy (40/1), Duc De Clarbec (40/1), Disco Des Taureaux (80/1)

